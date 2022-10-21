As the Ohio high school football playoffs kick off Friday night with first-round regional games, many eyes will be on one of the toughest regional groupings in any of the state's seven divisions. That grouping is the 16 teams in Region 18 of Division V, which includes nine teams from Toledo-area leagues. The combined regular-season records of the top eight seeded teams in Region 18 is 70-10 and, figuring in the entire 16-team field, Region 18 boasts a composite record of 119-41. Of all the 28 regions in Ohio's divisions, only Region 22 of Division VI, which includes two area teams (No. 7 seed Ottawa Hills, 8-1 record, and No. 10 seed Patrick Henry, 6-4) has, by one fewer loss, a better record. The top eight teams in Region 22 are 70-9, and the combined record for all 16 teams is 119-40.

