Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
A contentious comic book blockbuster that’s never left the headlines rocks streaming with heavy artillery
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which inexplicably managed to launch a multi-billion dollar comic book franchise that’s still going strong today without even getting a sequel. That still stings for a huge number of fans, and it’s remarkable that the Superman...
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer revealed what we’ve all been waiting for but one cameo is leading to giant-sized backlash
Marvel decided to shake us out of Monday doldrums today by dropping the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, revealing our very first look at the movie that will kickstart the MCU’s Phase Five in the process. And it looks truly epic, from the promise of the wildest Ant-Man adventure yet to the arrival of the ultimate villain of the Multiverse Saga. But one cameo in the trailer has undone a lot of the good work by inciting an online backlash.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Kang comes a-calling in epic ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer
After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets here next month, the next Marvel movie on its way is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has the honor of kickstarting the MCU’s Phase Five. And, while Paul Rudd’s previous starring entries in the franchise have perhaps been smaller-scale affairs, in keeping with the eponymous shrinking superhero, Ant-Man 3 promises to be the biggest one yet.
MCU fans ponder if an alternate Avenger is as worthy as their counterpart
At this stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve met many a counterpart to some of the franchise’s most beloved heroes; Kate Bishop with Clint Barton, Cassie Lang’s upcoming parallel with her father in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Steve Rogers’ handful of counterparts in Sam Wilson, John Walker, and, thanks to the time-travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, himself.
Is Batgirl the most cursed character in DC Comics?
Batgirl has been part of Gotham City nightlife since she arrived in the comics in 1961, with four characters and a couple of pretenders donning her cape. Every one of them has had their fair share of hardship—this is Gotham City, after all—but standing way out in front for bad luck is the most famous Batgirl, Barbara Gordon.
How many episodes does ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ have and when do they release on Disney Plus?
In the past few years, the Star Wars franchise has proven to be a clear winner over at the streaming service Disney Plus, with The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” proving to be an instant pop culture sensation and the premiere episode of the prequel series Obi-Wan logging over eight billion minutes streamed on launch. So it’s no surprise that Disney has hired the Mandalorian showrunner Dave Filoni to write and produce a new animated series, Tales of the Jedi.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ season 2 release window, returning cast, and potential plotlines
Now that it’s confirmed that we’re officially getting a new season of the latest Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we have some questions and requests for the next installment. There isn’t too much to know yet considering season one just finished in July, but we’ve gathered everything we could find about the new season. Here’s what we know so far.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ EP explains why Tom Baker was a no-show and the internet muses over that ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ leak
The latest Doctor Who episode, which also coincided with the BBC’s centenary celebrations, was packed to the rafters with references and surprise cameos from the show’s history, but Whovians were disappointed to learn that a certain previous incarnation of the titular character was a no-show. Meanwhile, we’ve learned...
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
Latest Horror News: A blood-stained Ryan Murphy series could be eyeing a comeback while Michael Jackson almost became a horror icon
We’re dangerously close, horror mavens, to the long-awaited arrival of Halloween — which is now only just a week away! As the festive celebration draws closer, the news headlines are absolutely jam-packed with spine-tingling updates that deserve to be shared, read, and carefully dissected. Luckily, We Got This Covered is all over the recent revelations, and here to bring you another daily horror roundup of the latest news in the ever-popular genre. In today’s luscious roundup — and trust us, there’s plenty of hidden gems here! — genre diehards are pining for a popular blood-soaked horror series to make its return while a musical collaboration featuring Michael Jackson was almost brought to fruition.
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
Bill Murray’s MCU premiere sparks mixed reactions after recent allegations
Bill Murray is not having a good year, public relation-wise, owing to a torrential storm of abuse accusations that have become public following some of his behavior resulting in the halting of a movie’s production earlier this year. That’s why many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were understandably baffled why a trailer for the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania prominently featured the actor.
Fan theories turn ominous for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ over an Elton John classic
Marvel’s first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped today, mere minutes after slipping through the cracks and leaking online. While fans were over the moon to finally have a first look at the long-awaited threequel, enthusiasm was quickly quelled once they homed in on the trailer’s use of a specific song and the ominous theory it suggests.
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
We’re onto you, HBO: ‘House of the Dragon’ looks awfully similar to the greatest medieval story ever told
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. It was noticed early on that some of the characters in House of the Dragon may have some similarities to the ones we see in Shrek. While that started as a funny joke, the similarities began to be more obvious to the point where fans wondered if George R.R. Martin or any of the show’s writers took inspiration from the popular Dreamworks films.
Brie Larson’s latest selfie makes a very good case for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Halloween costume
You can’t stop Brie Larson from doing what she wants to do, and this year she wants to rock a Super Mario Bros. costume, okay?. The 33 year-old Marvel actress is a frequent flier of social media, taking to her various platforms on a regular basis for simple things like toasting the end of a week or dropping the collective jaw with stunning selfies. This time, the Academy Award-winning actress is leaning into the Halloween season, asking her followers if she should – and the answer is yes – dress up as Yoshi for Halloween.
