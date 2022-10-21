Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. "I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Cruz police officer fatally shoots man in apparent accidental discharge of personal firearm
SALINAS, Calif. - A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer killed another man in an apparent "tragic accident" when he discharged his personal firearm while preparing to clean it, Salinas police announced on Tuesday. : San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake. Police said on Friday around 5:45 p.m., officers...
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man arrested on suspicion of restaurant stabbing death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale. On Saturday morning at...
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
KTVU FOX 2
Teenager stabbed at Novato elementary school
Parents say they want more school security measures after a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers and found with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of Lynwood Elementary School in Novato about 6:50p.m. Monday evening. Police say the boy is critical condition.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police say group of racing cars cause roll-over collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of racing cars lost control Sunday night causing a roll-over collision. The crash happened near Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive and likely left one man with major injuries, officials said. "One young man will likely never walk again,...
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old critically injured in stabbing at Novato elementary school
NOVATO, Calif. - Novato police are investigating a stabbing at an elementary school after school hours Monday evening that left a 16-year-old with critical injuries. Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of a group of teenagers causing a disturbance at Lynwood Elementary School, where staff members were working into the evening but no students were present, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Parents want more school security after 16-year-old boy found stabbed in parking lot
NOVATO, CA - Parents say they want more school security measures after a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers and found with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of Lynwood Elementary School in Novato about 6:50 p.m. Monday evening. Police say the boy is in critical condition.
KTVU FOX 2
House fire kills 1, injures others, including San Jose firefighter
One woman died in a San Jose house fire early Tuesday that also injured a firefighter and two other people. Officials said the woman was found dead on the second floor as they worked to fight the blaze. Three people were also injured, they said, including a San Jose firefighter who fell from the roof of the burning home.
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot dead by Hayward police following chase
CASTRO VALLEY Calif. - Hayward police shot and killed a suspect following a chase that ended in Castro Valley on Monday. Alameda County sheriff's investigators said the suspect was involved in a kidnapping attempt and robbery at the Home Depot in Emeryville. He then fired a dozens shots near his ex-girlfriend's apartment complex near Gary Drive and Strobridge Avenue in Hayward at about 10 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police said driver in fatal accident was going 60 mph in 25 mph zone
Police said the driver accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring another was speeding. Officers said 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward took prescription drugs and cannabis before getting behind the wheel. He will appear in court Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield man gets 6 years for identity theft, stealing over $100K from victim
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Fairfield man was sentenced to over six years in prison Tuesday for convictions of nine counts of bank fraud stemming from his theft of a person's identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Reginald Lamont Thomas, 47, used a person's information to take over their checking and...
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 96th Avenue and International Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police say. Arriving officers located a shooting victim. The coroner's van is at the scene, which is still active. Police did not...
