Dave Doeren talks Virginia Tech, bye week, injuries and more

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Following a week off, No. 24 NC State is set to return to the field this Thursday night against Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack is hoping to get back in the win column after falling to Syracuse on the road prior to the bye, but has won 14 straight at home and is hoping to move to 15 against a down Hokies squad.
