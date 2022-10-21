Read full article on original website
Top Haunted Places in Florida That'll Give You Chills
Florida is full of history, both good and bad--and the latter of which often makes for the best ghost stories. If you think one of the best parts about Halloween is uncovering haunted places and finding out what kinds of things go bump in the night--well, look no further because Florida is full of mystery, myths and legends! Without further ado, here are the top supposedly haunted places in Florida that will totally put you in the mood for the spooky season.
Tiny Home Festival, Christmas Towns & Rocket Launches: See the Top Florida Events Happening this November
With October soon coming to a close, Thanksgiving will be the next major holiday for many Floridians to celebrate--but that doesn't mean you will have to wait a month to plan something fun! There are many things to do in November throughout the Sunshine State including a tiny home festival, rocket launch, and the start of several Christmas events--to name a short few on this list of our top picks for the best Florida events happening in November. What's more, most of these events don't overlap or they run for several days/weekends, which means more time to fit all the fun into your schedule!
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
10 Things We Love About Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
When we say you have to see it to believe how incredible it really is, we mean it when it comes to Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay and we have a feeling it will quickly […]
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Mount Dora Vet Named 2022 American Humane Hero
After more than 500 nominations and a nationwide vote for the five finalists, Dr. Raquel Fagan, owner and Chief Medical Officer of Shamrock Animal Health Inc. in Mount Dora and Medical Director for Patriot Service Dogs, has been named the recipient of the 9th Annual Hero Veterinarian Award by American Humane.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
There's a Massive Great White Shark Heading South Towards Florida
The ocean is full of aw-worthy creatures large and small--but for one reason or another, nothing compares to the mighty great white shark. With jaws full of razor sharp teeth and a body growing up to 16ft in length, these ginormous fish are truly a force to be reckoned with. Thankfully, they are often hidden deep within the ocean only to appear once in a great while. That said, currently, scientists are tracking one that appears to be heading south towards Florida.
bungalower
In Bloom Florist has sold to new owners
In Bloom Florist (Facebook | Website) has sold to new owners after 30 years of business. The shop, originally opened by John Kobylinski in 1990, was originally named Orlando Flower Mart and has been co-run with his wife Sally since 2001. Sally Kobylinski shared with Bungalower that the business was sold to a serial entrepreneur and new Orlando transplant, Susan Lo, who also purchased the wholesale operation as well.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
wild941.com
The 5 Best Haunted Houses In Florida
Shoutout to Outcoast.com! They have created a list of the top 5 haunted houses in Florida, and two of them are in the Tampa Bay Area. First on the list is Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park which is in Dade City Florida. This haunted attraction even has the option to add Zombie Paintball. There are three types of tickets you could get. General admission, VIP fast pass and super VIP Fast pass. Tickets are cheaper online. At the box office they are $5.00 more.
bungalower
Maker Faire returns to the fairgrounds in early November
Maker Faire Orlando (Website) will return with its annual celebration of do-it-yourself science, art, robots, and tech things to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on November 5 and 6. The 10th annual festival will showcase local makers ranging from tech enthusiasts to garage scientists to crafters with 250 exhibits, power racing,...
The mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in Florida
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in the state of Florida.
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL
Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
This Is The Spookiest Graveyard In Florida
Cheapism got curious and found the creepiest graveyard in every state.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
bungalower
Bungalower’s October 2022 print issue is now available online
The 56th issue of our penny-saver, mini-magazine is hitting the streets in the next few days but we’ve also got it right here on the interwebs for you if you’re trying to stay home more. Each and every month we share a print edition of our hyper-local online...
