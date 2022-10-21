ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z8ea_0ih9tFD200

Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn 00:25

AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.

A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:

"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a proactive approach to help stop any spread of this bacteria."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by Legionella bacteria. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidently swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

It can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made building water systems like showerheads and sink faucets.

Most healthy people who are exposed do not get sick, but the elderly is at an increased risk.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It can also be associated with other symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion. Symptoms usually begin 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer.

Auburn's Public Health Director is out of the office this week. No other local health official was available to answer questions. The town clerk's office told WBZ Thursday afternoon that no one would be available until Monday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness

WORCESTER – Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise at UMass Memorial Health, as hospitals nationwide reportedly grapple with the illness.  Meanwhile, UMass Chan Medical School is participating in a clinical trial of a new flu vaccine developed by Pfizer that could boost effectiveness, compared to the standard influenza vaccine.  Higher RSV...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
fox5ny.com

RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids

Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Odd Cat Sanctuary saving cats with disabilities for adoption

SALEM - The Odd Cat Sanctuary, based in Salem, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to care for and rescue all cats regardless of their appearances or challenges.They're giving unwanted and "odd" cats a second chance at life."Giving these little creatures a chance to be highlighted and show them that just because they have a disability they are still special and warranted of love and a normal life just like any other cat," founder Tara Kawczynski told WBZ-TV.They focus on sick, senior, feral and those cats who would typically be put down in other shelters or, as they say,...
CBS Boston

Student in Halloween costume causes lockdown on MassArt campus

BOSTON - Two colleges in Boston briefly locked down their campuses Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun nearby that turned out to be a student wearing a Halloween costume. The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Wentworth Institute of Technology both sent alerts about a "campus lockdown in progress." Boston police said the colleges reopened after a person was located with a "fake gun," and authorities determined there was no threat. One student told WBZ their friend was wearing the costume for a photoshoot. "We yelled that we think it's one of our friends, because they were doing a Halloween photoshoot," the student said. "We compared the photos to each other and they looked exactly alike."Boston police initially told WBZ-TV that they received a call at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun near MassArt at 621 Huntington Ave. A spokesperson for MassArt said a Wentworth student reported an armed person near a residence hall on the MassArt campus.MassArt has canceled evening classes. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Children's Hospital seeing spike in RSV cases

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital confirms to WBZ it is seeing a spike in cases of RSV, the respiratory virus hitting kids across the country. RSV symptoms include coughing, wheezing, runny nose and decreased appetite. It can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children because their airways are smaller. Children's Hospital said RSV is one of three problems it's facing right now along with the common cold kids get and the lack of behavioral health services. The hospital says it is reviewing elective procedures to make sure it has the capacity to handle them. At this point, Children's is not transferring patients out of the hospital. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

RSV and other respiratory illnesses spiking in children across Tri-State

VALHALLA, N.Y. - Hospitals here and across the country are dealing with a surge in children's respiratory illness. Some struggle to accommodate all the kids who need hospital care. CBS2's Tony Aiello took a look at the surge and the possible COVID connection. It's a challenging time for medical staff at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center. "We are at capacity. We are not overwhelmed, certainly. We can take care of children as necessary," said Dr. Sankaran Krishnan, chief of pediatric pulmonology. "We did have to redeploy some of our resources to keep up with the surge."Krishnan says the common childhood lung...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Parents: Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver may have been "lured away" by someone

RAYNHAM -- Sixteen-year-old Colleen Weaver left her Raynham home between 1 and 4 a.m. on October 18 and has not been seen since. Police are still looking for the teen and have turned to the public for help. "It's like literally she vanished into thin air," Colleen's mother, Kristen told WBZ-TV.  "She's been missing for a week today, Tuesday and we don't believe she ran away. We believe that she met someone online and was lured away from home."  Her parents said it was out of character for her to leave without a trace in the middle of the night. Police...
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire crews respond to Bellingham house fire with possible grenades in basement

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Bellingham Sunday evening that was made more dangerous by the possible presence of grenades in the basement. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, the homeowner was transported to a hospital for injuries. According to the Fire Chief, someone then informed the crews that there may be hand grenades in the basement of the home.
BELLINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Tatiana

BOSTON (MARE) - Tatiana is a beautiful 14-year-old girl of Hispanic descent. She is a very caring, social, and creative girl. Tatiana loves hands-on activities, drawing, and painting. She wants to try gymnastics and enjoys taking swimming lessons, watching movies, and riding her bike. She loves putting braids in her hair or pulling it back in a pony tail. Tatiana loves to paint her nails or to get her nails done at a salon for a special treat. She is making great gains in school!Tatiana is legally freed for adoption. She has four other siblings that have achieved permanency. She...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Shooting in Worcester puts nearby schools on lockdown

WORCESTER -- A shooting in Worcester put nearby schools on lockdown Monday. Police confirmed that a 28-year-old man was shot at a home on Burncoat Street.The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. The lockdown at Quinsigamond Community College has since lifted but day classes were canceled. The college will be open for services only. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.  
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts school district announces tragic and sudden passing of student

A school district in Massachusetts has announced the tragic and sudden death of one of their students. Superintendent/Receiver Jeffrey Villar announces today that a Southbridge High School student passed away unexpectedly Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken as we struggle to comprehend the tragic loss of the life of one...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy