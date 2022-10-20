ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Rashid Shaheed catches his 2nd career pass, scores his 2nd career TD

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
Now that’s what you love to see. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed had a large crowd of family and friends make the drive from their San Diego hometown to see him suit up in his second career NFL game. They had high hopes after his 44-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep a week ago.

And they weren’t disappointed, with Shaheed catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton on the opening drive to give his team an early lead over the Arizona Cardinals. He’s now scored a touchdown on both of his first two touches in the NFL, once as a runner and once as a receiver. The undrafted rookie receiver out of Weber State can scoot, and the team is smartly taking advantage of that speed. NFL Next Gen Stats live tracking found he reached a top speed of 21.13 miles per hour on the scoring play against Arizona, the second-highest speed of any Saints player this season (Chris Olave hit 21.17 on a play back in Week 2).

Time will tell if he can keep it up, but he just might be the next big thing in New Orleans. Let’s see if the Saints can continue to find ways to get the ball in his hands.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

Atlanta Falcons fans weren’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn’t exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jourdan Lewis' injury could mean for Cowboys secondary moving forward

The Cowboys appeared to be escaping their Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions relatively unscathed. In the third quarter, sixth offensive lineman Matt Farniok was shaken up and left the game with a hamstring injury sustained on point-after attempt following an Ezekiel Elliott score. Elliott himself avoided catastrophe after he was hit on his right knee, fortunately while the leg was in the air. He’d return to score Dallas’ first two touchdowns in the 24-6 win.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Eagles who benefited the most from the bye week

The Eagles had one of the earlier bye weeks this season, almost seven-week earlier than in 2021, when the team didn’t get an official rest period until Week 14. Philadelphia is 6-0, and although we haven’t quite reached the halfway point of the regular season, the Eagles are firmly entrenched as a potential No. 1 seed and Super Bowl contender.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
