Saints CB Bradley Roby questionable to return vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

Yikes. Bradley Roby tripped over himself covering a route against the Arizona Cardinals and had to be carted to the locker room, leaving the New Orleans Saints extremely shorthanded at cornerback — the team was already down Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo due to injuries, announcing that Roby was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

It’s really problematic. New Orleans only has three other cornerbacks dressed out in this game: rookie draft pick Alontae Taylor (who was just activated from injured reserve), Chris Harris Jr. (who was called up from the practice squad this week), and Bryce Thompson (who has appeared in four career games). Harris was the next man up in Roby’s spot, but he’s been a liability in that large of a role, so hopefully the Saints can buckle down in the secondary to limit his exposure to negative plays.