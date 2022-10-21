Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Jones starts for Patriots but quickly gives way to Zappe
Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe replaced ineffective starter Mac Jones in the first half against the Chicago Bears and immediately led New England on two touchdown drives
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Missouri high school standout football player was shot and killed by his former teammate
According to Missouri City Police reports, Terry Petry a former star football player at Ridge Point High School was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are now saying that his former teammate on the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent is one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA. The Division 2 Football superstar recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs...
Bill Belichick is Losing His Touch
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the New England Patriots losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jets traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Running Back James Robinson
The New York Jets had a rough day with losing both star running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, but they are getting some help. The New York Jets have acquired RB James Robinson for a sixth-round draft pick that can turn into a 5th-round-pick. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A parachutist died after a hard landing before high school football game in Tennessee
Tennessee football is riding high after that huge win against Alabama. The entire state is feeling fearless. At a Tennessee High School Football game a skydiver was hoping to get the crowd fired up before a 7pm kickoff game between David Crockett High School when things did not go as planned.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former NFL tight end Lance Kendricks was arrested for DUI
Lance Kendricks the former NFL tight end was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica after police found him passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Police were dispatched around 2:15 regarding a Ford Bronco swerving. Police found the 34-year-old passed out in the driver’s seat.
FILM ROOM: Madison senior QB Mac Lewis
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — After five straight wins, including a 21-16 win over Westfield on Friday, Jake Rohm sat down with Madison senior quarterback Mac Lewis on the newest edition of Film Room.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL is now investigating refs getting Mike Evans autograph after the Panthers game
The Carolina Panthers slammed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as the players were walking off the field, one of the refs asked the star wide receiver for his autograph. Evans signed something for the ref, and it did not seem like a big deal, but someone in the locker room area, recorded it and leaked it to social media.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 24, 2022 | Presented by 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star
Falcons released LB Jordan Brailford from their PS. Panthers signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Dolphins PS. Browns LB Jacob Phillips has a pec injury that is likely season ending. Browns TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain. Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys had surgery on his corner with a Lisfranc...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings football player arrested during bye week in Miami for following a female into the woman’s bathroom refusing to leave
The Minnesota Vikings were on a bye this week, and one of their players enjoyed himself a little too much. Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Miami, Florida and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Udoh reportedly followed a female into a nightclub...
