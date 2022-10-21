ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent is one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA. The Division 2 Football superstar recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Former NFL tight end Lance Kendricks was arrested for DUI

Lance Kendricks the former NFL tight end was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica after police found him passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Police were dispatched around 2:15 regarding a Ford Bronco swerving. Police found the 34-year-old passed out in the driver’s seat.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NFL Transactions for October 24, 2022 | Presented by 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star

Falcons released LB Jordan Brailford from their PS. Panthers signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Dolphins PS. Browns LB Jacob Phillips has a pec injury that is likely season ending. Browns TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain. Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys had surgery on his corner with a Lisfranc...
Vikings football player arrested during bye week in Miami for following a female into the woman’s bathroom refusing to leave

The Minnesota Vikings were on a bye this week, and one of their players enjoyed himself a little too much. Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Miami, Florida and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Udoh reportedly followed a female into a nightclub...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

