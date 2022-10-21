October has officially arrived — the fragrance of wet leaves wafts through the air, autumn breezes chill the campus and a mysterious brown muck has tainted the water through some of the sink taps on Emory University’s Atlanta campus. On the evening of Oct. 11, reports began to flood in.
Maitland Jones, an acclaimed professor of organic chemistry who taught at New York University (NYU), was recently terminated by the university’s deans. This move stunned faculty, alumni and even the 82 of his 350 students who had signed a petition stating that his course was too difficult. They wanted better grades, not a fired professor.
Comments / 0