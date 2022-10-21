Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture
READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family vows to carry on kindness after passing of therapy dog 'Bean'
A family in Berks County is remembering their beloved therapy dog and vowing to carry on his legacy of kindness. "Never Bean Better," the therapy dog who has his own national calendar day, has died. His owners say he was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed from cancer. And...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown car meet honors baby's life, family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute. The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born. "Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
WFMZ-TV Online
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua Railroad Station to be featured on USPS stamp in 2023
TAMAQUA, Pa. - It's Halloween Parade day in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, where hometown heroes gaze over pumpkins and tombstones that line Broad Street. Inside Wheel, Autumn Harmon is preparing for the overflow crowds. Just looking around the joint, you can get a sense of the town's pride through the historic...
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on 1998 killing of former professional boxer
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say people could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information about a 24-year-old cold case. Authorities are still investigating the 1998 killing of William Michael Sharkey, whose body was discovered in the trunk of his own vehicle alongside the roadway of National Park Drive, south of Delaware Water Gap, in Upper Mount Bethel Township. That is near the Monroe County line and approximately 16 miles from Sharkey's residence, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
17-year-old student charged with making threats against Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat. The anonymous threat...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC considers chicken ordinance that attorney Asteak says overreaches, defies economic reality
Keeping chickens at home may be portrayed as healthy and earth-friendly, but the practice may not be for the faint of heart. At times, it may indeed be "fowl." Chickens are messy and they indulge in cannibalism. Then when they "retire" from laying eggs, there is no gravy train, just a soup pot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. gives green light to residential development
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road. The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. The plan for River Hill Estates...
WFMZ-TV Online
NAACP to protest ASD's firing of superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The NAACP of Allentown is planning to protest the removal of Superintendent John Stanford. Stanford was voted out last Thursday by a majority of Allentown School Board Directors. In a joint statement, they said it was a "mutual decision." We have not yet heard from Stanford himself. He didn't say a word at the school board meeting, and hasn't talked to media since.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in connection with shooting in Wyomissing Wawa parking lot
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Berks say charges were filed against a man involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa. It happened Oct. 2 around 1:20 a.m. at the Wawa on Museum Road in Wyomissing. Police released Tuesday the arrest of Jon Ware, 23 in connection...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
