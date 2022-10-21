ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture

READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
READING, PA
City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat

EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
Allentown car meet honors baby's life, family

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute. The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born. "Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Tamaqua Railroad Station to be featured on USPS stamp in 2023

TAMAQUA, Pa. - It's Halloween Parade day in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, where hometown heroes gaze over pumpkins and tombstones that line Broad Street. Inside Wheel, Autumn Harmon is preparing for the overflow crowds. Just looking around the joint, you can get a sense of the town's pride through the historic...
TAMAQUA, PA
$5K reward offered for information on 1998 killing of former professional boxer

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say people could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information about a 24-year-old cold case. Authorities are still investigating the 1998 killing of William Michael Sharkey, whose body was discovered in the trunk of his own vehicle alongside the roadway of National Park Drive, south of Delaware Water Gap, in Upper Mount Bethel Township. That is near the Monroe County line and approximately 16 miles from Sharkey's residence, state police said.
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
Bethlehem Twp. gives green light to residential development

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road. The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. The plan for River Hill Estates...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NAACP to protest ASD's firing of superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The NAACP of Allentown is planning to protest the removal of Superintendent John Stanford. Stanford was voted out last Thursday by a majority of Allentown School Board Directors. In a joint statement, they said it was a "mutual decision." We have not yet heard from Stanford himself. He didn't say a word at the school board meeting, and hasn't talked to media since.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PERKASIE, PA
Crash downs wires in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
ALLENTOWN, PA

