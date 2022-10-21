ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Help may be coming for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park

Officials are working to get repair funding sooner rather than later for a critical bridge to Easton’s Hugh Moore Park. After raising the alarm in September, Easton officials earlier this month formally asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) to add the project to the new 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The move would help fund the repairs.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat

EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
WFMZ-TV Online

Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture

READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on 1998 killing of former professional boxer

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say people could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information about a 24-year-old cold case. Authorities are still investigating the 1998 killing of William Michael Sharkey, whose body was discovered in the trunk of his own vehicle alongside the roadway of National Park Drive, south of Delaware Water Gap, in Upper Mount Bethel Township. That is near the Monroe County line and approximately 16 miles from Sharkey's residence, state police said.
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut home in Monroe County

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe

Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash downs wires in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

