Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Help may be coming for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Officials are working to get repair funding sooner rather than later for a critical bridge to Easton’s Hugh Moore Park. After raising the alarm in September, Easton officials earlier this month formally asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) to add the project to the new 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The move would help fund the repairs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family vows to carry on kindness after passing of therapy dog 'Bean'
A family in Berks County is remembering their beloved therapy dog and vowing to carry on his legacy of kindness. "Never Bean Better," the therapy dog who has his own national calendar day, has died. His owners say he was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed from cancer. And...
WFMZ-TV Online
Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture
READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on 1998 killing of former professional boxer
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say people could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information about a 24-year-old cold case. Authorities are still investigating the 1998 killing of William Michael Sharkey, whose body was discovered in the trunk of his own vehicle alongside the roadway of National Park Drive, south of Delaware Water Gap, in Upper Mount Bethel Township. That is near the Monroe County line and approximately 16 miles from Sharkey's residence, state police said.
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?
The peaceful and quaint cemetery across the street from Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury holds the remains of some of Lehigh Valley’s earliest settlers. It is also the site, that according to legend, where a horrific end was met by a Revolutionary War veteran during an altercation with the devil himself.
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
Amber Alert issued in Pa. for 6-year-old at risk of harm
Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a missing 6-year-old.
thevalleyledger.com
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
WFMZ-TV Online
Amber Alert issued for girl, 6, abducted by mother in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Police in Chester County and beyond are searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother. Zoe Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, state police said. Her biological mother took off with...
2nd suspect surrenders in killing of 2 teens in Pottstown, Pa.
A second suspect is under arrest for the murder of two teenagers in Pottstown, Montgomery County last week.
