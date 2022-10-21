Kyler Murray screams at Kliff Kingsbury in heated Cardinals exchange

Kyler Murray was mad at his head coach Thursday night.

The Cardinals’ fourth-year quarterback yelled at Kliff Kingsbury as he walked over to the sideline after he used the team’s final timeout of the first half in Thursday night’s game against the Saints.

“Calm the f–k down! Calm the f–k down!” Murray appears to yell at Kingsbury, who began his head coaching stint in Arizona during Murray’s rookie season.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got in between Murray and Kingsbury before talking to and putting his arm around Murray to calm him down.

“I think that’s the build-up of a number of weeks, this offense has been struggling,” Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst for Amazon Prime’s ‘TNF’ broadcast, said.

Whatever discussion between the two occurred seemed to work out for Arizona, as running back Keontay Ingram punched in a touchdown from two yards out on the next play. The Cardinals elected to go for two to tie the game, and running back Eno Benjamin subsequently converted.

Kyler Murray screamed at Kliff Kingsbury during the second quarter. Screengrab (2)

Perhaps some of the frustration Murray was showing was due to his lower-than-normal passing game in the first half. While he was 10-for-13, Murray threw for just 96 yards in the first two-quarters of the game, doing most of his damage with his legs.

Murray had five carries for 27 yards in the first half, converting both a third-and-10 and a fourth-and-one with his legs to keep two different Cardinals drives alive on which they eventually would score.