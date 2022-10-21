Read full article on original website
Don’t Blink! This Minnesota Landmark Was Featured On ‘Monarch’ Last Night
I'm beginning to notice a Minnesota trend on the Fox show Monarch. Last night there was another Minnesota moment/landmark on the Country music-based drama. If you blinked however you might have missed it. Did you spot the Minnesota connection?. If you didn't see it don't feel bad like I said...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Is Wisconsin, Not Minnesota, Actually the Land of 10,000 Lakes?
Now that fall football season is here and the Minnesota/Wisconsin rivalry is more top of mind again, the old question of whether Minnesota or Wisconsin has more lakes is officially here again too. Minnesota has long laid claim to being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? It's been right there...
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?
We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
Be Better Minnesota, 4 Tips to Navigate a Roundabout from Salty Drivers!
How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
RECALL: Weird Plastic Found In Breakfast Sausage Sold In Minnesota
Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling about 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. These products have been sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and nationwide. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the contamination is thin blue rubber....
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Top 10 Favorite Things about Minnesota in the Fall
The air is a bit cooler. The leaves are absolutely gorgeous and showing off in a variety of autumn colors. Fall is here! But what is the best thing about this season in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa?. Apple Orchards Didn't Make The Top 10 List of Favorite Fall...
Popular Hair Care Products Recalled In Minnesota Due To Cancer Causing Agent
Heads up if dry shampoo products are a must-have item in your bathroom. A huge recall was just issued throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the nation due to a cancer-causing agent that was found in a very long list of popular products produced by the Unilever Company. Huge...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota
Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
Pandemic Steepened Declines in Minnesota Math & Reading Scores
Washington D.C. (KROC-AM News) - Students in Minnesota and across the United States did poorly on the standardized tests for reading and math conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The average math score for Minnesota eighth-graders dropped 10 points from 2019 to 280. The average eighth-grade reading score...
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released
Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
Roseville Teen Suspected of Deadly Assault on Family Members
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Twin Cities suburb today while authorities searched for a teenage suspect in a deadly attack on multiple people at his family's home. The alert was issued around 10:30 AM by Ramsey County's Dispatch at the request of the...
