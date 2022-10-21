ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
Study finds elevated levels of arsenic and other metals in Nevada private wells

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A recent study shows that some drinking water sources in Nevada are contaminated with arsenic and other heavy metals. Private wells are the primary source of drinking water in rural Nevada, serving 182,000 people and some of the tested private wells in Nevada are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state or health-based guidelines, a new study published in "Science of The Total Environment" shows. Consuming water contaminated by metals such as arsenic can cause adverse health effects.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada voters to decide future of ranked-choice voting, open primaries

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Nevada voters will get to weigh in on ranked-choice voting and open primaries when they cast their ballot for the midterm election. If question 3 is approved, all voters including non-partisans would participate in an open primary. Right now, you can only vote for candidates within your affiliated party.
NEVADA STATE
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance

HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new satellite office in Fallon

Fallon, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The Nevada Public Health Lab is opening up a new satellite office in Fallon, with an emphasis on rural health care. The lab comes with a new emergency health department right next to the social services building on West B Street.
FALLON, NV
Nevada police issue warning for edibles resembling Halloween candy

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning to parents after troopers seized marijuana edibles resembling common Halloween candy. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
NEVADA STATE
Human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the man-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Monday, Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
LAS VEGAS, NV

