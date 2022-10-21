RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A recent study shows that some drinking water sources in Nevada are contaminated with arsenic and other heavy metals. Private wells are the primary source of drinking water in rural Nevada, serving 182,000 people and some of the tested private wells in Nevada are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state or health-based guidelines, a new study published in "Science of The Total Environment" shows. Consuming water contaminated by metals such as arsenic can cause adverse health effects.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO