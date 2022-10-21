ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 60-year-old man shoots his wife in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 60-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The domestic incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road near Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man "went outside with a handgun and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police investigating stabbing on Palafox Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Palafox Street Tuesday night. Pensacola Police responded to the 2100 block of N Palafox Street around 7:20 p.m. Police say the man is conscious and alert. Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect. No...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Jury re-selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected for a second time Monday for the trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching patients and employees. A mistrial was declared by an Escambia County judge last week in the first trial against the dentist, after the judge...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
EVERGREEN, AL
WEAR

Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

House, vehicle destroyed in early morning fire in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a house and vehicle fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, firefighters received a call around 5:53 a.m. that there was a fire on the 9700 block of Mabel Street. Upon arrival,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Destroyed Santa Rosa County home likely caused by candle fire

HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- A home in Santa Rosa County was destroyed in a fire just after midnight Tuesday. The Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted of a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street at around 12:56 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered the home was over 50% involved,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

91-year-old man killed in crash on Foley Beach Express

FOLEY, Ala. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Beach Express and Doc McDuffie Rd. The victim is 91-year-old Thomas Carruth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley Police say Carruth was driving westbound on Doc...
FOLEY, AL

