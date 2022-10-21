Read full article on original website
WEAR
Cassie Carli ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo denied bond in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Marcus Spanevelo will remain in St. Clair County Jail in Alabama without bond. In a court hearing Tuesday, a judge denied 35-year-old Spanevelo bond, deeming him as a flight risk. A preliminary hearing date was set for Dec. 6. “While [Spanevelo] purports to have a...
WEAR
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop wants new lawyer
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County is asking for a new lawyer. Jared Stanga -- who is set to go to trial on Nov. 1 -- appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show he sent a letter asking for...
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
WEAR
Deputies: Woman hit by deputy cruiser after chase through Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was struck by a deputy’s vehicle Monday afternoon after a chase ended on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County. Angela Lisa Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage. resisting arrest with violence. possession of drug paraphernalia. driving...
WEAR
Deputies: 60-year-old man shoots his wife in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 60-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The domestic incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road near Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man "went outside with a handgun and...
WEAR
Pensacola Police investigating stabbing on Palafox Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Palafox Street Tuesday night. Pensacola Police responded to the 2100 block of N Palafox Street around 7:20 p.m. Police say the man is conscious and alert. Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect. No...
WEAR
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
WEAR
Adams Sanitation can service South Santa Rosa County; Judge overturns temporary injunction
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Adams Sanitation will now be allowed to provide waste services to South Santa Rosa County, after a judge overturned a temporary injunction requested by Waste Pro to pause the permit granted to their competitors last month by the Santa Rosa County Commission. First Circuit Court...
WEAR
Fire spreads throughout Flomaton area home after woman finds car on fire
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A home in the Flomaton area is completely destroyed following a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Flomaton Fire Department, a fire broke out at a residence around 6 a.m. on the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship community. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton told...
WEAR
Jury re-selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected for a second time Monday for the trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching patients and employees. A mistrial was declared by an Escambia County judge last week in the first trial against the dentist, after the judge...
WEAR
Deputies: Man wanted for stealing $500 in tools from Freeport Ace Hardware store
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies need assistance tracking down a man caught on surveillance footage stealing tools from an Ace Hardware store in Freeport. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says the man was seen at the store on Oct. 20 around noon. The sheriff's office says the man...
WEAR
41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
WEAR
Deputies search for Fort Walton Beach 12-year-old who didn't return home from school
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are trying to locate a 12-year-old Fort Walton Beach girl who did not return home from school Monday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office put out an alert Tuesday for 12-year-old Sania Morris. Deputies say she didn't return home from Okaloosa Academy on Lovejoy Rd. in Fort Walton Beach.
WEAR
Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
WEAR
House, vehicle destroyed in early morning fire in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a house and vehicle fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, firefighters received a call around 5:53 a.m. that there was a fire on the 9700 block of Mabel Street. Upon arrival,...
WEAR
Destroyed Santa Rosa County home likely caused by candle fire
HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- A home in Santa Rosa County was destroyed in a fire just after midnight Tuesday. The Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted of a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street at around 12:56 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered the home was over 50% involved,...
WEAR
Farmer Duke wins Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A winner has been picked for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest. According to the sheriff's office, Duke the farmer had the most votes by the community, with Mardi as a ghost coming in second place. The sheriff's office wants to thank...
WEAR
Gov. DeSantis says Florida education ranks amongst nation's highest despite dip in scores
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From the pandemic, to recent legislation on parents rights and recent testing scores, much of Monday night's Florida gubernatorial debate touched on the state's education system. WEAR News took a closer look at a specific topic regarding education: The National Report Card. "You're the one waging the...
WEAR
91-year-old man killed in crash on Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Beach Express and Doc McDuffie Rd. The victim is 91-year-old Thomas Carruth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley Police say Carruth was driving westbound on Doc...
