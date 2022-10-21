PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.

