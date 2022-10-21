Read full article on original website
Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs
Clean cuts and retro mustache styles for men are a good look for ‘Movember’
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Style your hair with a clean, close cut in the back and more length on top for an Avant Garde look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 M Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
8-year-old from Gilbert collecting money for superhero gowns after being hospitalized
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At just eight years old, Jaxon Glover has been through a lot. “Jaxon was diagnosed with epilepsy a little after 12 months old,” said his mom Danielle Landau. A couple of weeks ago, he was hospitalized. His family says he is chronically sick...
The Wigwam resort is ‘the beating heart of Arizona’s arid landscapes’
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com. LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) -...
Another breezy day in the Valley
3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes through store in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car that drove through a store in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say a man driving the car had been involved in a crash in the parking lot and then drove into the front of the store. The driver continued to drive through the store, crashing into the back wall.
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenicians will soon get their shot to see the King of Country Music George Strait along with Chris Stapleton, who are scheduled to make an appearance in the West Valley for a limited tour next summer. Little Big Town will join the two as a special guest during the six-city 2023 tour.
Possible voter intimidation being investigated in Maricopa County
New public transit bus Fiesta Buzz launches Mesa routes
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Buzz, a brand new public transit bus by Valley Metro, has arrived in Mesa. The new network will connect the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview on a route circulating every 30 minutes. Other stops along its route are Mesa Community College (MCC), Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza, and Sloan Park. Travel time is 25 minutes from end to end of the circulation. Service will be offered Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said that they got a call about a crash near 12th Street and Harmont Drive. When officers showed up to the scene, they found a minor accident between two cars. While drivers were exchanging information, a third car crashed into the two vehicles.
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
A cool, dry week ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!
