WDW News Today
Florida Man with Loaded Gun Caught Trying to Open Car Doors in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot
A man roaming the Magic Kingdom parking lot for about 10 minutes tried to gain entry into more than a dozen vehicles this summer. He was confronted later by law enforcement who discovered the man had a loaded gun with him, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Family's business left shut down after truck is stolen during Walt Disney World trip: 'Dead in the water'
Cassidy and Ryan McClendon's truck remains missing since it was stolen last week at a hotel off Interstate 4 in Orange County, Florida, near Walt Disney World.
A family of five on a surprise visit to Disney World said they were left 'stuck in the hotel room all day' after their truck was stolen along with a car seat, iPads and Apple watches
"I've had a lot of people on Facebook, where I put the post, say that the same thing has happened to them," Cassidy McClendon told a local news station.
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
fox35orlando.com
Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
High school quarterback killed while helping driver on the side of the road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida community is mourning the loss of a high school quarterback who was killed while trying to help a friend who was stuck on the side of the road. Nick Miner, 18, was helping to tow a friend’s pickup truck out of a roadside...
U.S. Postal Service offers reward after letter carrier was robbed in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public’s help in locating the person who robbed a USPS letter carrier in Orlando. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in this incident.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man jumped into St. Johns River river to evade authorities after leading them on chase, deputies say
Florida authorities said a 28-year-old man jumped into the St. Johns River in an attempt to avoid capture after leading deputies in a pursuit across multiple Central Florida counties on Saturday. Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the water for about an hour before he was eventually taken into custody on...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
click orlando
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
villages-news.com
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
Police: Convicted murderer confessed to 1991 cold-case murder after he ‘found God’ in prison
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than 31 years after Linda Little went missing in Daytona Beach, police said they’ve found her killer. Daytona Beach police announced Monday that they’ve indicted Michael Townson for first-degree murder related to Little’s death. Officers said Townson confessed to killing Little when he was transferred to Tomoka Correctional in 2020 after he “found God” in prison.
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
