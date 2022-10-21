ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

Too many accidents in The Villages

Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Convicted murderer confessed to 1991 cold-case murder after he ‘found God’ in prison

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than 31 years after Linda Little went missing in Daytona Beach, police said they’ve found her killer. Daytona Beach police announced Monday that they’ve indicted Michael Townson for first-degree murder related to Little’s death. Officers said Townson confessed to killing Little when he was transferred to Tomoka Correctional in 2020 after he “found God” in prison.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World

The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
ORLANDO, FL
