It was a challenging game for the University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s soccer team on Oct. 20 at Prentup Field. The 1,256 attendees watched as CU struggled to resist UCLA’s offense, losing 6-0. The final score made the Buffs look worse than how they played on the day. This was the second consecutive game in which the Buffs failed to find the net after the previous 2-0 defeat against the Arizona Wildcats, the first game in which Colorado went goalless.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO