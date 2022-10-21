Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
The Saints D has taken another hit with a CB placed on IR. The team added a familiar face.
The banged-up New Orleans Saints secondary got some bad news Tuesday. After playing without starting corners Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) last week against Arizona, the Saints placed veteran Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday, according to an ESPN report. Roby suffered an ankle injury in the first...
NOLA.com
Saints say Andy Dalton will be the starting QB, even with a healthy Jameis Winston
Andy Dalton is the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. There are no other qualifiers needed: Coach Dennis Allen said via teleconference Wednesday that Dalton will be the team's starter "moving forward" even when opening-day starter Jameis Winston is recovered from a back injury that has sidelined him since Week 4.
NOLA.com
What speed did Rashid Shaheed hit on his big TD catch? Here's what the advanced stats say
If it wasn't evident already, New Orleans Saints rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed has speed to burn. Shaheed reached a top speed of 21.13 miles per hour on his 53-yard receiving touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals last week, according to Zebra Technologies. It was the second-fastest speed by a Saints ball-carrier this season, just behind Chris Olave (21.17) in Week 2.
NOLA.com
Surging Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to lead the NFL in passing and receiving yards? See odds
Former LSU and current Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have seen their statistical outputs go through the roof in recent weeks, and the oddsmakers have taken notice. The Bengals offense was off to a relatively slow start through five weeks, but two straight weeks of over 300...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Emma: After dealing Robert Quinn, Bears have intriguing chance to also acquire talent at trade deadline
First-year general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have the flexibility to search for new talent on the trade market as players are shopped by other teams. Here are three players who would fit the Bears and whom they could pursue.
NOLA.com
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Boost Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football
This Thursday night, LSU alumnus Leonard Fournette, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, will be in action against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It is no secret that both Fournette and the Bucs have struggled this season. Fournette is averaging 3.7 yards per carry with just 1 touchdown all season, but sometimes you just have a feeling that a player with as much ability as Fournette will bounce back. If you think that this game will be that rebound for Fournette and that he will score the first touchdown of the game, then Caesars has a wager for you.
Lions injury update: D'Andre Swift back as a full participant to start Week 8
The first practice session of Week 8 at the Detroit Lions training facility saw several players still sitting out with injuries, but there was one prominent name returning to full speed. Running back D’Andre Swift was listed as a full participant in the first practice leading into Sunday’s home matchup...
