New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Saints say Andy Dalton will be the starting QB, even with a healthy Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton is the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. There are no other qualifiers needed: Coach Dennis Allen said via teleconference Wednesday that Dalton will be the team's starter "moving forward" even when opening-day starter Jameis Winston is recovered from a back injury that has sidelined him since Week 4.
What speed did Rashid Shaheed hit on his big TD catch? Here's what the advanced stats say

If it wasn't evident already, New Orleans Saints rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed has speed to burn. Shaheed reached a top speed of 21.13 miles per hour on his 53-yard receiving touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals last week, according to Zebra Technologies. It was the second-fastest speed by a Saints ball-carrier this season, just behind Chris Olave (21.17) in Week 2.
ATLANTA, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Boost Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football

This Thursday night, LSU alumnus Leonard Fournette, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, will be in action against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It is no secret that both Fournette and the Bucs have struggled this season. Fournette is averaging 3.7 yards per carry with just 1 touchdown all season, but sometimes you just have a feeling that a player with as much ability as Fournette will bounce back. If you think that this game will be that rebound for Fournette and that he will score the first touchdown of the game, then Caesars has a wager for you.
TAMPA, FL

