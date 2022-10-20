Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: The series shares epic highlight reel from season four, and fans reflect on the early days
We’re mere weeks away from the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, and fans can’t stop looking forward to an exhilarating kick-off of new episodes. While you’re enjoying your Saturday evening, there’s no more perfect way to spend a few hours than by binging episodes of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. Last night, Yellowstone’s Twitter shared an all-encompassing highlight reel of the most epic moments in the show’s history, taking us on an emotional minute-long journey through the ups and downs of the Dutton family. In addition, fans are reflecting a little further back to season 1 and its characterization. You know the drill from here. Happy Saturday, all you Rip Wheelers and Teeters out there; let’s ride in.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
wegotthiscovered.com
New trailer for Netflix’s horror series ‘1899’ teases terror on the high seas
Netflix’s tendency to leave its scariest projects for after the Halloween season shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone by now; after all, we know that the streamer’s bullish and much-scorned crackdown on password-sharing, perhaps their most horrifying project of all, will be taking place early next year, well after Halloween has passed.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most satisfying anime endings
like other forms of storytelling, can have conclusions that either please or upset the viewers. Fans are always quick to call out a series that has a conclusion that feels incomplete, but there are many anime out there with endings that make the entire watch worthwhile. These satisfying endings...
wegotthiscovered.com
We’re onto you, HBO: ‘House of the Dragon’ looks awfully similar to the greatest medieval story ever told
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. It was noticed early on that some of the characters in House of the Dragon may have some similarities to the ones we see in Shrek. While that started as a funny joke, the similarities began to be more obvious to the point where fans wondered if George R.R. Martin or any of the show’s writers took inspiration from the popular Dreamworks films.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ sets a record for HBO only achieved by ‘Game of Thrones’ before
The first season of House of the Dragon has reached its conclusion, and it smashed yet another record on its way there. The show has been setting records since it started, and its final episode continued the trend. According to Deadline, the House of the Dragon finale was watched by more than 9 million people, making it the single biggest finale night for an HBO series since Game of Thrones aired its series finale in 2019. That finale garnered roughly 19.3 million viewers when it aired.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: Beth reminds us of the key to saving the kingdom as fans celebrate 3 weeks until the season five premiere
Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another roundup ahead of the exciting season five premiere of Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama. The series is reminding fans of two important things today, both of which are as thrilling as they are important: we are officially three weeks away from the start of new episodes airing, and there’s only one way to save the kingdom.
Comments / 0