Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation - Treasurer

 5 days ago
SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia's southeast will dent the country's economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week's federal budget.

Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP growth in the December quarter, and add 0.1 percentage points to inflation in the December quarter and again in the March quarter, Chalmers said during a media briefing.

"It is too early for us to put a very precise price tag on the flooding that we are seeing through such large swathes of Australia, but we do know that there will be consequences for the economy and for the budget," Chalmers told reporters.

Related
Ukraine sees post-war reconstruction costs nearing $750 billion - PM

KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine estimates the cost of post-war national reconstruction at nearly $750 billion so far, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday. He made the comments in a speech to a German-Ukrainian business forum at which he touted the investment potential of the Ukrainian agriculture sector and thanked Berlin for providing Kyiv with air defences.
Oil prices steady as Chinese demand data disappoints

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre, but rising equities in key markets marked a brief respite from global recession fears.
Kremlin accuses West of having "essentially stolen" gold, forex reserves via sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having “essentially stolen” its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries.”
Analysis-Xi's next premier faces tough task reviving Chinese economy

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's next premier, who will take office in March, will have few options but to step up stimulus to revive an economy ravaged by COVID-19, policy insiders and analysts said on Monday, as the unveiling of Xi Jinping's new leadership team rattled markets.
