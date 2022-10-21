ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions.

The company in a statement late on Thursay described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had damaged its corporate image and would have serious adverse effects on the semiconductor industry environment at home and abroad.

Bloomberg News reported that YMTC, along with a number of other Chinese chip companies, met with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to discuss the impact of recent sanctions from Washington on China's chip industry. read more

According to the Bloomberg report, many of the participants at the meetings argued that the U.S. curbs spell doom for their industry, as well as China’s ambitions to untether its economy from American technology.

This month, the U.S. Department of Commerce enacted a set of restrictions on Chinese chip companies that prevent supercomputing organizations from obtaining advanced artificial intelligence chips, bar Chinese chip manufacturers from obtaining advanced manufacturing equipment, and forbid U.S. passport holders from working at Chinese companies making advanced chips.

Experts say the sanctions, which were passed just before China's 20th Party Congress, will pose a major hurdle for China's domestic chip industry, which has been a key priority for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
techunwrapped.com

40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective

Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
Business Insider

US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports

A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

631K+
Followers
361K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy