What the papers say – October 21

By PA Reporter
 5 days ago

The papers speculate about the successor to the nation’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

The Daily Telegraph , The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback.

The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.

Related
Suella Braverman accused of ‘multiple’ breaches of ministerial code by former Tory chair

Fresh questions were tonight being asked about Rishi Sunak’s decision to bring Suella Braverman back into government as home secretary, after a former Conservative party chair claimed she had been involved in “multiple” breaches of the ministerial code.Jake Berry, who was chair when Liz Truss sacked Ms Braverman last week, said that she was responsible for a “really serious breach” relating to confidential government discussions of cybersecurity.And he challenged Mr Sunak’s claim that the home secretary had confessed to breaking the code, telling Talk TV that “the evidence was put to her and she accepted the evidence, rather than...
‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’

A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.It is also lower than...
Rishi Sunak news - live: Gove insists ‘boring’ politics is back despite Braverman row

Michael Gove said that “boring is back” during a speech in central London after returning to the cabinet yesterday to his former job as levelling up secretary.The former journalist told London Press Club Awards attendees that he believed Rishi Sunak as prime minister would end months of instability.Mr Gove said he was “grateful” that Mr Sunak on Tuesday stressed “that after 12 months of turbulence, after a rolling news buffet, an all-you-can eat story extravaganza, that boring is back”.He joked that he would apologise to the media for the government’s “utter determination to try to be as dull as...
Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party.Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively, following the dramatic downfall of their former boss.They have settled for less prominent roles than before, having attended Cabinet under Ms Truss’s leadership.Ms Trevelyan, formerly transport secretary, is now minister of state in the Foreign Office.Mr Philp, who was switched from chief secretary to the Treasury to Cabinet Office minister in the...
PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.The two leaders held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening.Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the protocol.The post-Brexit trading treaty, which is fiercely opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland, has led to the collapse of the Stormont Assembly and Executive.The DUP has said it will not engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and...
Minister tells party leaders election will go ahead if Stormont not restored

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is determined to push ahead with calling an Assembly election if powersharing institutions are not restored by Friday, Stormont party leaders have said.Mr Heaton-Harris was holding discussions with Northern Ireland’s political leaders on Wednesday as a deadline for calling another election in the region approaches.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is “ready to fight” the new election while Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the priority should be the restoration of the executive.Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the election was the last thing people in Northern Ireland wanted, while Ulster Unionist...
France's Macron vows to implement contested pension changes

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to implement contested pension reforms that would make younger generations work longer. In an interview Wednesday evening on France 2 television, Macron said the changes would start being applied next year.“There’s only one way to do it if we are lucid. Since we are living longer, it’s to work longer," he said.The minimum retirement age to get full a pension would be gradually increased from 62 to 65 by 2031, he detailed. Yet Macron said he is “open” to discuss the retirement age with unions and make potential amendments. Such measures would apply to...
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
‘Step up’: John Kerry calls for countries to strengthen climate commitments a week from Cop27

Cop27 is where the rubber hits the road. That was the message from US climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday as he called on all countries to “step up” climate commitments to avert worsening disasters. Mr Kerry spoke to reporters in a briefing ahead of the United Nations international climate summit which begins in a little over a week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “Cop27 we view as implementation Cop,” he said. “And the purpose of it is to make sure the promises that were made in Glasgow are actually being pursued at the pace they need to be pursued.”The...
Universal credit Christmas bonus explained - how much and when to claim

The Christmas season can be a particularly expensive time, so for those claiming any kind of benefits, it’s important to know about the extra government support available to you.Whether you work, receive support or both, millions across the UK are being impacted by the cost of living crisis.With around 5.7m people in the UK claiming Universal Credit, the government has introduced support packages to help those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis.These include a £324 cost of living payment to those on means-tested benefits next month, which will be the second in a support payment worth £650.In...
