kbbi.org
Homer author Tom Kizzia named 2022 Historian of the Year
A Homer local has been named 2022 Historian of the Year by the Alaska Historical Society. Tom Kizzia is a journalist and author who came to the Kenai Peninsula nearly five decades ago. He spent three years with the Homer News in the late 1970s before moving to the Anchorage Daily News, where he worked for 25 years.
kbbi.org
Tuesday Evening 10-25-22
kbbi.org
Wednesday Morning 10-26-22
Services for Ben Stevens
The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna City Council To Address Parker Appointment
The Soldotna City Council will vote to approve Resolution 2022-046 approving Mayor Paul Whitney’s appointment of Council Member Lisa Parker as Vice Mayor for the City of Soldotna at the Soldotna City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25th at the Soldotna City Hall. The proposed resolution...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
radiokenai.com
Two Vehicle Collision Closed Sterling Highway Monday
Alaska State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway, north of Lily Lake, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision closed the Sterling Highway for several hours. Trooper’s investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza, driven by Griffin Powley-Webb, age 28 of Anchorage, had crossed...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula From 10AM Tuesday To 1AM Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through 1:00 a.m. Wednesday from Soldotna north to Nikiski. Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Snow will overspread the area from south to north late Tuesday morning through...
Breaking: Grunwald withdraws from Charlie Pierce ticket, endorses Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Edie Grunwald, the lieutenant governor candidate on the Charlie Pierce ticket, has decided she’s out. She is endorsing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his running mate Nancy Dahlstrom and encouraging others to join her. Pierce has been sued by one of his former employees at the Kenai Borough, where he...
kbbi.org
Changes to zoning code are on Monday’s City Council agenda
Changes to city zoning codes are on the agenda for Monday’s Homer City Council meeting. There are public hearings scheduled on several proposed ordinances. One proposal would require all new streets that serve as public access corridors to have sidewalks. One subsection of the ordinance would specify when developers of new streets are required to provide for non-motorized transportation, like bicycles and e-bikes.
kinyradio.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Sterling car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the Sterling Highway, which left one dead and another with serious injuries. On Monday at 1:40 pm, Alaska State Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway. Investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza,...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Senior Center Cone Memorial Trust Established In Honor Of Tamara Cone
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance to establish the Kenai Senior Center Cone Memorial Trust and direct all proceeds received from the Tamara Diane Cone Testamentary Trust as a Residual Beneficiary. Kenai City Mayor Brian Gabriel commented on his appreciation of the Cone Family;. “The generosity of the Cone...
radiokenai.com
Early & Absentee Voting Locations Open For General Election
Early and Absentee voting for the November 8th general election officially opened on Monday, October 24th with pre-election day voting available at five locations on the Kenai Peninsula. Voting Locations on the Kenai Peninsula. Soldotna Prep School, located at 426 W Redoubt Ave. in Soldotna. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
kinyradio.com
State Troopers searching for Soldotna man, considered armed and dangerous
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The search is ongoing for a Soldotna man who state troopers said was seen leaving the property of a house that was fully engulfed in flames. On Saturday at 11:58 pm, state troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna fully ingulfed in flames.
radiokenai.com
Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out
The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
