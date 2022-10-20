ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, MN

FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota

As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
MINNESOTA STATE
theolafmessenger.com

Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park

Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KFIL Radio

Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
hot967.fm

Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball

On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose

PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room

There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

2 hospitalized following 3 separate overdose calls this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders in Rochester responded to three separate overdose calls Friday night that resulted in two people being hospitalized. Police said a two males, 24 and 71, were taken to the hospital after overdosing on possibly heroin and/or fentanyl. A 31-year-old female also overdosed but wasn’t transported.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
ROCHESTER, MN

