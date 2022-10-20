Read full article on original website
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
mprnews.org
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
Over 80 cases, one death in Hastings Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak
The Hastings Veterans Home. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hastings Veterans Home this month has led to one death and over 80 positive cases among residents and staff members. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement the outbreak is the facility's first since...
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
KIMT
Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose
PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
KEYC
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room
There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
KIMT
2 hospitalized following 3 separate overdose calls this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders in Rochester responded to three separate overdose calls Friday night that resulted in two people being hospitalized. Police said a two males, 24 and 71, were taken to the hospital after overdosing on possibly heroin and/or fentanyl. A 31-year-old female also overdosed but wasn’t transported.
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
