Read full article on original website
Related
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
KIMT
Home destroyed in early-morning fire in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.- No one is injured after a house fire in Southwest Rochester early Monday morning. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Flames were fully engulfing the house near the 2,000th block of Weston place.
Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room
There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain Chuck Solseth dies
The Rochester Fire Department announced Friday that retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth has died. He joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. You can read more below:
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
KIMT
2 hospitalized following 3 separate overdose calls this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders in Rochester responded to three separate overdose calls Friday night that resulted in two people being hospitalized. Police said a two males, 24 and 71, were taken to the hospital after overdosing on possibly heroin and/or fentanyl. A 31-year-old female also overdosed but wasn’t transported.
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Rochester High School Coaching Legend Myron Glass Has Died
A local sports legend has passed away. According to the Star-Tribune, Myron Glass died on Saturday. He was 78 years old. He gained statewide notoriety as the head coach of the Lourdes High School girls' basketball team for more than 30 years. Over those three decades, teams coached by Glass won 719 games and 8 state championships. His career wins total is the second-highest among girls' basketball coaches in Minnesota. His state championship total is tied for tops in the state for girls' basketball.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
fox9.com
Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
KIMT
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
KAAL-TV
Woman charged after allegedly throwing rock, breaking window of Rochester Transit bus
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock that damaged a window of a Rochester Transit bus. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, is charged with one count of felony first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and a felony interfering with the operation of a transit vehicle.
Comments / 0