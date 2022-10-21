Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
thepostathens.com
Superstitions prevail among OU students
Breaking a mirror is an inconvenience with a bothersome cleanup, Friday the 13th is an annoying date for an exam with the weekend so close and opening an umbrella inside just does not make sense. At least that would be the case in a world without superstition. All around the...
thepostathens.com
Football Column: Ohio cannot let this opportunity pass
We are officially two-thirds of the way through Ohio’s season, and it has gone better than anyone could have reasonably expected. Entering the 2022 season, Ohio was coming off its worst record in well over a decade, 3-9 in 2021, and facing a huge season for second-year head coach Tim Albin, who was still trying to convince people he was the right man for the job.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio picks up two key wins as regular season winds down
Ohio faced off against Toledo and Western Michigan this week, going 2-0 and picking up two important Mid-American Conference wins as the MAC tournament is quickly approaching. Here’s what you need to know about Ohio’s two victories:. Thursday. The Bobcats traveled to Toledo to take on the Rockets...
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
WOUB
An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce
CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio takes down Northern Illinois 24-17 for third straight win
Ohio’s 24-17 victory over Northern Illinois started in a familiar fashion. It was the fourth time this season, and third in a row, that Ohio had gotten the ball first and immediately marched down the field for a touchdown. In three instances, including Saturday, Ohio has won the coin...
sciotopost.com
2022 Pumpkin Show Queen Spires will Rule in Memory of Hero Father
AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student won Queen in Circleville Pumpkin Show during the 2022 Festival, representing her school and her Hero father. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
sciotopost.com
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 4-2 win over Maryville
Ohio bounced back from its first season loss with a 4-2 victory over Maryville Saturday. The comeback was led by an increased effort on defense and consistent scoring across all three periods. Here are the numbers to know:. 19. Ohio garnered a hefty 19 total penalty minutes, with 10 occurring...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio's undefeated season ends with 6-4 loss to Maryville
Ohio sustained its first loss of the season against Maryville Friday. Despite Ohio's best efforts, it couldn't hold off Maryville's offensive surge in the third period and fell 6-4. Here are all the numbers you need to know from Ohio's loss:. 3. The Bobcats scored three out of their four...
thepostathens.com
The McKennas rise as a family of breadwinners
At Athens Bread Company, located just off campus at 284 E. State St., Ohio University graduate Tim McKenna can be found baking bread and running the shop. Tim owns the shop with his wife, Devon, and the two run a successful baking business. However, Tim didn’t begin his career in Athens. Working in the food service industry in New York, he found himself working as a butcher, then as a baker.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Pumpkin Show Foodies Fully Loaded 614
Next up: I’d heard of 614 Fully Loaded and was excited to try, but afraid I might not find their location. Luckily, a dancing potato on Franklin St was hard to miss, and I had the privilege of tasting these amazing gourmet fries!. You actually have a variety of...
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 3-0 loss at Indiana
Ohio wrapped up its weekend road trip with a match at Indiana on Sunday. Ohio failed to score a goal in its final away game of the season, falling to Indiana 3-0 at Deborah Tobias Field. Here are the numbers to know:. 4. Ohio recorded four total shots at Indiana...
Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
Ohio woman killed in car vs. tree crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is dead after her car hit a tree in the Union Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says they responded to a car versus tree crash on Big Branch Rd. on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. They say 67-year-old Marilyn Burns, of Chesapeake, drove her Chevy […]
WSAZ
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
WSAZ
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
Comments / 0