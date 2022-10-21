ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union upend FC Cincinnati, making it 2 Philadelphia teams with playoff wins this week

By Nina Baratti, Jay Sorgi
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t the only pro sports team that’s now two rounds away from winning a league championship.

With the Sons of Ben in loud and proud form in the stands of Subaru Park in Chester, the Philadelphia Union earned a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati Thursday night.

After a scoreless first half in the increasing chill of a fall night in the Delaware Valley, the Union scored in the 59th minute when midfielder Leon Flach slammed a shot just under the crossbar and in the net on the stadium’s south end, giving the Union a lead they would not relinquish.

While the opponent controlled the ball in most of the late going, Andre Blake and the Union defense stopped countless desperate and furious FC Cincinnati attacks in a physical and yellow card-laden second half.

Philadelphia, the team with the best regular season record in MLS, will take on the winner of this Sunday’s Montreal Impact-NYCFC matchup in the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Subaru Park.

The Union’s win Thursday night also means all five Philadelphia pro sports teams remain in action — a rare treat for sports fans of one metropolitan area.

Savor it, Philly.

