Look: Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Columbus (Florida) basketball superstars, combine for 47 points in win over Overtime Elite

The twin sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer showed why they're two of the top-ranked sophomores in the country

Cayden Boozer photo by Annette Wilkerson

Basketball fans surely remember Carlos Boozer, who won an NCAA national title at Duke in 2001 and went on star in the NBA for over a decade.

The bald-headed big man played his last game in 2015 with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it looks like another Boozer — or two — will be tearing up the league in the coming years.

Playing with the Explorers club team made up of several Columbus (Florida) players, Cameron and Cayden Boozer showed why they're widely considered two of the best sophomores in the nation. The twins combined for 47 points, as the Explorers won 85-71 over a YNG Dreamerz squad loaded with future NBA draftees.

Cameron, the No. 1 overall recruit in the sophomore class, dropped 28 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Cayden, a four-star shooting guard with offers from Duke and Miami, added 19 points, five assists and two boards.

With their latest performance, the hype train continues to pick up speed for a Columbus team which came in at No. 23 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national preseason rankings for 2022-23 fresh off winning the FHSAA 7A state title in March.