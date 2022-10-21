ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Look: Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Columbus (Florida) basketball superstars, combine for 47 points in win over Overtime Elite

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHDmF_0ih9ctOl00

The twin sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer showed why they're two of the top-ranked sophomores in the country

Cayden Boozer photo by Annette Wilkerson

Basketball fans surely remember Carlos Boozer, who won an NCAA national title at Duke in 2001 and went on star in the NBA for over a decade.

The bald-headed big man played his last game in 2015 with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it looks like another Boozer — or two — will be tearing up the league in the coming years.

Playing with the Explorers club team made up of several Columbus (Florida) players, Cameron and Cayden Boozer showed why they're widely considered two of the best sophomores in the nation. The twins combined for 47 points, as the Explorers won 85-71 over a YNG Dreamerz squad loaded with future NBA draftees.

Cameron, the No. 1 overall recruit in the sophomore class, dropped 28 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Cayden, a four-star shooting guard with offers from Duke and Miami, added 19 points, five assists and two boards.

With their latest performance, the hype train continues to pick up speed for a Columbus team which came in at No. 23 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national preseason rankings for 2022-23 fresh off winning the FHSAA 7A state title in March.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral

High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players

Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Commercial Appeal

Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight

Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy