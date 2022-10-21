If you lost out on more lightning deals than you won during Amazon's Early Access sale earlier this month, Wayfair is giving you a second chance this week — at least in the home goods department. The retailer, already known for offering bargain prices on all things home all year round, is hosting Way Day 2.0 on October 26 and 27 on Wayfair.com. Expect up to 80% discounts on items like sectional sofas and bedroom items that will have visions of comfort dancing in your head all winter long.

2 HOURS AGO