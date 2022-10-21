ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by 6 states to halt Biden student loan plan

By Bill Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y153D_0ih9cIBE00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by six Republican-led states looking to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for some borrowers.

District Judge Henry Autrey out of the Eastern District of Missouri issued the ruling late Thursday.

Just before 7 p.m., Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would immediately file an appeal on behalf of the state and the others tied to the case – Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

“I’m disappointed in the court’s decision to dismiss our lawsuit,” Rutledge said in a statement. “The state coalition will immediately appeal this decision.”

Arkansas AG Rutledge sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan

The dismissal of the case was the second legal blow against opponents to the Biden plan Thursday. Earlier in the day Supreme Court Just Amy Comey Barrett denied an emergency bid to block the plan that came from a group out of Wisconsin.

The six-state lawsuit was filed in September and claimed the student debt forgiveness plan violated federal law, ignored the separation of powers and violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

Barrett denies emergency bid to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

If Rutledge files an appeal in the case, it will roll up to the 8 th Circuit Court of appeals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
FORTUNA, CA
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Girl struck by 5 vehicles on I-680 in fatal crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Oct. 3 after she was struck by several vehicles, according to a press release sent out by California Highway Patrol Monday. CHP said it is still investigating the crash. The incident took place on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigating homicide in Cox

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that took place in the Cox neighborhood, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. According to police, the shooting took place just before 1:30 p.m. OPD’s Communications Division received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 96th Avenue and International […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

FBI warns of potential fraud related to student loan forgiveness

(BCN) — The San Francisco FBI office said Friday the public should look out for scammers attempting to defraud individuals seeking federal loan forgiveness. With new government aid programs, scammers will see this as an opportunity to defraud new victims, according to Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp. Scammers and fraudsters may say that […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy