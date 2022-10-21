Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Sideways Grind Continues – Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.03. CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders added around 3.1K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, adding to the previous daily build. In the same line, volume reversed three daily retracements in a row and rose by nearly 30K contracts.
via.news
Natural Gas Extra Weakness: 19% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 19.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:54 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.48. Open interest in natural gas futures markets dropped by around 6.5K contracts on Monday after three consecutive daily builds, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went down by around 60.5K contracts, offsetting the previous daily build.
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:52 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,928.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2733, 99.99% below its average volume of 6173310609.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Diesel fuel concerns rise as temperatures fall
Founder of the Oil Price Information Service, Tom Kloza joins Mark Reardon to discuss the rising concern over diesel fuel shortages as the winter months quickly approach.
via.news
Silver Clears Solid Resistance: (SI) Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Silver (SI) is $19.69. Silver price reclaims the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on Tuesday amidst broad US Dollar weakness, as risk-perceived assets advance while US bonds rally. Consequently, US Treasury yields fall, a tailwind for the white metal. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $19.37, above its opening price by 0.77%.
via.news
Gold Bulls Seeking A Move To Key Daily Resistance: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) has been up by 2.68% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Gold (GC) is $1,674.80. Gold is under pressure on Monday as it pulls back from the highs reached at the start of the day around $1,670, 0.5% higher than the current spot price of $1,650.The US dollar has firmed for its safe haven qualities but is teetering with key trendline support that is illustrated below, a break of which could help to boost the yellow metal.
via.news
Lumber Futures Jumps By 19% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 19.47% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:55 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Lumber (LBS) is $493.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 185, 99.99% below its average volume of 23607566.8. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CAD Sideways After Hitting A Three-week Low, Ahead Of BoC’s Decision: Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD creeps lower in the North American session as the greenback weakens due to the Federal Reserve’s slowing the pace of tightening, while unfavorable US economic data was headwinds for the US Dollar. Also, US companies reporting better-than-expected earnings keep a risk-on appetite. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3613, below its opening price, after hitting a high of 1.3734.
via.news
USD/EUR Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:13 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.51% up from its 52-week low and 3.31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,808.70. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.55% up from its 52-week low and 10.41%...
via.news
Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Platinum (PL) is $922.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12063, 99.99% below its average volume of 13356078247.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Charles River Laboratories Stock Bullish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) rose 9.01% to $218.95 at 15:59 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.27% to $14,406.38, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 6.39% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,474.76. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 238766624, 92.74% below its average volume of 3292947790.77. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Nio Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) jumping 12.01% to $10.59 on Tuesday while NYSE jumped 1.51% to $14,440.69. Nio’s last close was $9.45, 78.65% under its 52-week high of $44.27. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
via.news
Continental Resources And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Continental Resources (CLR), Sonic Automotive (SAH), Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,084.35. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.3% up from its 52-week low and 19.68% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Aspen Group Already 11% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 11.08% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 93.08% below its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 8.57% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Gevo Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 4.74% up. Gevo’s last close was $2.11, 73.39% under its 52-week high of $7.93. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Gevo (GEVO) falling 4.52% to $2.11. NASDAQ jumped 0.86% to $10,952.61, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session.
via.news
Sun Communities Stock 9.64% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Sun Communities jumping 9.64% to $129.79 on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.51% to $14,440.69, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
Comments / 0