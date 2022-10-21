Read full article on original website
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/JPY Volatility In The Midst Of BOJ Intervention And ECB/BOJ Policy Buzz: 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the Tokyo session, EUR/JPY has been moving in a range of 143.75 to 147.27. Because of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ), intervention in FX markets to protect the Japanese yen from speculative moves, the cross has been showing extreme volatility. After Masato Kanda, Japan’s highest currency diplomat, commented on the asset’s wild movements.
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0231% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $147.12. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.123% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.49 and 0.189% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.40.
Rumble Stock Over 38% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell by a staggering 38.1% in 21 sessions from $11.76 at 2022-10-11, to $7.28 at 20:55 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Volume.
GBP/USD May Return To 1.05 In The Year-end, According to ING: 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD trades close to weekly lows of 1.1200. ING economists believe the pair will be back to 1.05 at year’s end. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. GBP/USD is...
USD/CHF Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Bulls of the USD/CHF flirt with 1.0000 DXY rebound, US PMI, GDP eyes. Two-weeks of silence by Fed policymakers ahead November’s Federal Open Market...
Palladium Futures Bearish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:54 EST on Monday, 24 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,976.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 996, 99.99% below its average volume of 6273238284.42. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Monday, 24 October, Platinum (PL) is $926.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18448, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203556.85. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $29.85. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 102.65% up from its 52-week low and 23.34% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
USD/JPY Declines Below Daily High But Still Bids Above 149.00: 0.867% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY pairs attracts aggressive buying close to the 145.45 area and rallies more than 425 pip from this Monday’s nearly 2-week low. However, spot prices fall a little from their daily peak, but manage to stay above 149.00 through the European early session. FXStreet reported that...
GBP/USD: UK’s Weak Fundamentals Continues To Drag The Currency – Rabobank: (GBPUSD) Rises By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Rabobank economists have been warning the pound that it is a weak currency for months. The GBP/USD exchange rate is expected to continue falling for the time being. FXStreet reported that if Sunak becomes PM, GBP could rally more. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 4% for...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.783% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.7825% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.718% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.886% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
USD/CHF Seesawed Within a 200pip Range And Around Parity: Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF fell from the daily highs of 1.0147 in North American sessions but managed to trim its gains and plummeted below 1.0000 toward its daily low of 0.9961. This was because the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the Japanese government, recognized the need for intervention in FX markets. The yen has been a strong support to the USD/CHF. The USD/CHF trades at 1.0003, still holding onto parity as of the writing.
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
Silver Futures Rises By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Silver (SI) is $19.44. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 6877, 99.99% below its average volume of 17226469451.9. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/USD Falls Following Focus On ECB, US GDP, And China Taiwan Tensions: 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD remains at 0.9840, with a week-start pullback of 1% from Monday’s fortnight high. The major currency pair suffers its first daily decline in three days, while reducing previous week-end gains in volatile markets and mixed sentiment. FXStreet reports that the latest US dollar rebound was...
EUR/GBP Still On The Defensive With the Russia-Ukraine conflict And After October’s Eurozone PMI
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/GBP cross opens with an initial bearish gap. However, it finds support ahead at mid-0.8600s and recovers some pips from a multiday low. The EUR/GBP cross is trading at a modest intraday loss, just below the 0.8700 mark, and remains in the defensive throughout the early European session.
The AUD/USD Daily Low In The Face Of A Stronger USD: 1% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Friday, the AUD/USD pair is under selling pressure and falls further away from its nearly 2-week high of 0.6355. The pair maintained its tone throughout the European session, and currently is flirting with the daily lowest of just under mid-0.6200s. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,790.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.26% up from its 52-week low and 10.66%...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,308.69. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 59807599, 84.62% below its average volume of...
