theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters rally; Wekiva stalled
The Apopka Blue Darters continued their winning ways last Friday with a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mary. Unfortunately, the Wekiva Mustangs could not rally, falling to the Jones Tigers 21-7. Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17. Call them the Cardiac Darters. For the fourth time this season, the Apopka Blue...
DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The St Malachy School basketball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
Edgewater, Lake Minneola win district titles, Mainland one win away
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Edgewater Eagles and Lake Minneola Hawks soared to titles, and the Daytona Beach Mainland Buccaneers are just a win away from lifting the trophy as district races heat up across Central Florida. In Monday night action, Mainland bounced back from a 33-6 non-district loss to ...
firstsportz.com
“Heartbreaking!” High School QB from Orlando dies in a crash as he attempted to help a car that was stuck on the side of the road
In devastating news coming from Orlando, Florida, an 18-year-old high school quarterback has been reportedly been killed this Sunday when he was helping a motorist stuck by the road. Another car crashed into his truck when he stopped to help the aforementioned stuck driver. At the scene of the collision...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
Bay News 9
Parking while disabled: Searching for a spot in downtown Orlando
For Jackie Gonzalez, driving to work can present a stressful conundrum because she has a hard time finding parking that works for her. Jackie Gonzalez says it difficult to find disabled parking spots in downtown Orlando, where she works. According to the Orlando officials, there are 1,265 metered parking spaces...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man jumped into St. Johns River river to evade authorities after leading them on chase, deputies say
Florida authorities said a 28-year-old man jumped into the St. Johns River in an attempt to avoid capture after leading deputies in a pursuit across multiple Central Florida counties on Saturday. Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the water for about an hour before he was eventually taken into custody on...
WESH
Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in morning crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year old driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly Parkway, hitting...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
