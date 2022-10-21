ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters rally; Wekiva stalled

The Apopka Blue Darters continued their winning ways last Friday with a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mary. Unfortunately, the Wekiva Mustangs could not rally, falling to the Jones Tigers 21-7. Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17. Call them the Cardiac Darters. For the fourth time this season, the Apopka Blue...
APOPKA, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The St Malachy School basketball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
DELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Parking while disabled: Searching for a spot in downtown Orlando

For Jackie Gonzalez, driving to work can present a stressful conundrum because she has a hard time finding parking that works for her. Jackie Gonzalez says it difficult to find disabled parking spots in downtown Orlando, where she works. According to the Orlando officials, there are 1,265 metered parking spaces...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in morning crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year old driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly Parkway, hitting...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL

