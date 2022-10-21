Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
WSAZ
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home
Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Structure Fire on North Side of County
ROSS – Emergency services have been called to a structure fire on the North Side of the county around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a structure located in the area of 470 block of Mcdonald Road was reported to be fully engulfed. When firefighters arrived they called for mutual aid including a grass truck, and Box 65 to come to the scene.
WSAZ
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire Reported in Ross County
Ross – Another structure fire has been reported in Ross County around 7 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a fire was reported in the area of 800 block of True Hollow road. Several units are on the scene now and calling for backup tankers and brush trucks.
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
Driver taken to hospital after crash on I-77 in West Virginia
UPDATE (11:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-77 Monday morning. Jackson County dispatchers say that a box truck crashed near the 141 mile-marker on I-77 northbound. The driver was taken to the hospital. The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in downtown Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe have responded to a reported structure fire in downtown Chillicothe. Multiple fire companies responded to the area near the Majestic Theater on West 2nd Street. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time of the fire. Residents...
Ohio woman killed in car vs. tree crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is dead after her car hit a tree in the Union Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says they responded to a car versus tree crash on Big Branch Rd. on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. They say 67-year-old Marilyn Burns, of Chesapeake, drove her Chevy […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bainbridge F.D. and Paxton Township EMS to merge into one department
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Residents in the Bainbridge area will soon have one fire and EMS department after a merger between the Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS was announced. Fire Chief Branson P. Leisure released a statement saying, “The Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS, after...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
WSAZ
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fox 19
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -An elderly couple died following a murder-suicide in Adams County early Saturday morning, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen Newkirk and John Newkirk, both 75 years old, were found dead at their home on Duffey Road. Deputies say...
Comments / 0