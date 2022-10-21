ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home

Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Structure Fire on North Side of County

ROSS – Emergency services have been called to a structure fire on the North Side of the county around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a structure located in the area of 470 block of Mcdonald Road was reported to be fully engulfed. When firefighters arrived they called for mutual aid including a grass truck, and Box 65 to come to the scene.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire Reported in Ross County

Ross – Another structure fire has been reported in Ross County around 7 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a fire was reported in the area of 800 block of True Hollow road. Several units are on the scene now and calling for backup tankers and brush trucks.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in downtown Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe have responded to a reported structure fire in downtown Chillicothe. Multiple fire companies responded to the area near the Majestic Theater on West 2nd Street. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time of the fire. Residents...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman killed in car vs. tree crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is dead after her car hit a tree in the Union Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says they responded to a car versus tree crash on Big Branch Rd. on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. They say 67-year-old Marilyn Burns, of Chesapeake, drove her Chevy […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bainbridge F.D. and Paxton Township EMS to merge into one department

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Residents in the Bainbridge area will soon have one fire and EMS department after a merger between the Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS was announced. Fire Chief Branson P. Leisure released a statement saying, “The Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS, after...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH

