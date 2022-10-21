UTICA, N.Y. -- Local attorney, Stuart Finer, says he feels lucky to be alive after a bullet came through his office window and just missed him on Monday. Finer was sitting in his office when he heard what sounded like fireworks or gunshots. He stood up to see what was going on when the bullets came through the window, leaving glass in his hair and going through the wall into his partner's office.

