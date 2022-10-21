Read full article on original website
Fire breaks out at pole barn on Route 5 in Little Falls; no injuries reported
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to State Route 5 in Little Falls Tuesday morning after a pole barn caught fire. Billowing smoke could be seen for miles, even drifting over to Herkimer College. The fire chief says the barn was full of hay which left crews...
North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
New traffic pattern in downtown Utica
City officials are looking for feedback on changes to the traffic pattern in downtown Utica. Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes. There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
CycleNation event, supporting the fight against stokes, set for Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- CycleNation, a relay-style cycling event that supports the fight against strokes, will take place Thursday. More than 100 participants will take part in the event, located at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura will be there to share her story...
Expired/unused medication 'Take Back' event to be held on Saturday in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be an expired/unused medication "Take Back" event on Saturday, at the Utica Train Station. Prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medications including, sharps and pet medications will be accepted at the drive-through event. All sharps should be tightly sealed in containers when dropped off. The...
Your Stories: What’s up with those giant wind turbine blades?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has been fielding several questions about the giant wind turbines being hauled on area interstates. John says almost daily he sees the long wind turbine blades and the other parts heading south on Interstate 81. He wonders where are they coming from and where are they going? […]
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
15-year-old shot in Syracuse sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken […]
A massive mural unveiled at the Players of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held at the Player's of Utica Tuesday, marking the completion of a massive mural on the theater's north wall. The mural showcases recreations of nine Utica movie theaters from the early 1900s to the mid-60s including, The Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation. It was painted by Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrento. It was designed in honor of Utica Monday Nite's 25th Anniversary.
Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school
HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
Local attorney lucky to be alive after stray bullet comes through office window
UTICA, N.Y. -- Local attorney, Stuart Finer, says he feels lucky to be alive after a bullet came through his office window and just missed him on Monday. Finer was sitting in his office when he heard what sounded like fireworks or gunshots. He stood up to see what was going on when the bullets came through the window, leaving glass in his hair and going through the wall into his partner's office.
The 12th annual Oneida County Intergenerational Fall Clean-Up had 545 volunteers this year
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The 12th annual Oneida County Intergenerational Fall Clean-Up had 545 youth volunteers this year, helping more than 100 local seniors. The event took place on Oct. 22 and 23 for the first time since 2019. The initiative is a partnership between the Oneida County Youth Bureau and the Oneida County Office for the Aging and Continuing Care.
State Police searching for missing kayaker
New York State Police are searching for a missing man near Canadarago Lake in Otsego County.
New restaurant coming to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A new restaurant will be moving into the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard in New Hartford, but exactly which restaurant is unclear. Town Supervisor Paul Miscione confirmed to NEWSChannel 2 that Rob Esche, president of the Utica Comets, is planning to put a restaurant in the space, which is now painted blue.
Candidates meet and greet held in Whitesboro Tuesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley's Chamber Alliance and its affiliated partners, presented a candidates meet and greet, Tuesday. The Genesis Group says, this years forum is more important than ever, considering there's redistricting. Candidates in four districts including State Senate and Assembly were invited to attend. They were given...
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
New Hartford Superintendent recommends to close Perry Junior High Pool
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Superintendent, Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has recommended that the Perry Junior High, pool be closed and filled in due to a need for more classroom space. At Tuesday’s board meeting, parents and community members attended in anticipation of a vote regarding the swimming...
