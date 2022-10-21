ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted plane in airspace near Biden speech in California

By Kathryn Krupnik, CBSLA Staff, Arden Farhi
 5 days ago

Pilot expects punishment after violating flight restriction during President Biden's SoCal visit 02:43

An F-16 fighter jet, under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD region, intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking . The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAwGw_0ih9Z68M00
CBSLA

According to a NORAD, the fighter jet fired flares to "gain the attention" of the Cessna pilot. Air traffic control audio revealed the F-16 alerted the pilot numerous times he had been "intercepted" by the armed jet on guard and had entered restricted airspace. The pilot asked the errant Cessna to acknowledge a radio call and rock its wings.

An unverified tweet of the conversation says the F-16 fighter pilot also tried to get the Cessna pilot's attention with so-called "headbutt" maneuvers, like flying in front of the plane.

A temporary flight restriction or TFR is almost always in place wherever the president is traveling.

Fighter pilots deployed to intercept a wayward plane will first attempt to communicate with the pilot of the errant aircraft. If communication cannot be established, the fighter pilot will then use "non-verbal" tactics like deploying flares or headbutts.

Mr. Biden's speech on the economy at Irvine Valley College started at 3:08 p.m. PT, and the intercept occurred just two minutes later, according to NORAD.

Flight records show the Cessna departed from Kingman, Ariz., and landed in Chino, Calif., at 3:24 p.m. The fixed-wing, single-engine plane's altitude was about 5,500 feet when it was intercepted. FlightAware.com shows that the plane was inside the restricted security zone for about four minutes.

"You are instructed to reverse course immediately," officials radioed to the pilot as he headed into the restricted zone, heard via air traffic control records.

CBSLA reporters spoke with the pilot, 68-year-old Torrance man Edward Reagan, who said he was allowed to leave after being interviewed by Secret Service members.

"I knew something was wrong," the pilot said on Thursday, noting that the moment of realization came when he saw the fighter jet. "That's the only way I knew there was a problem."

He maintains that he did not hear any prior attempts to communicate with him, despite what air traffic control records show.

A Secret Service spokesperson said the agency was aware of the incident and the president's schedule went uninterrupted.

Breaches of FAA-restricted airspace during presidential trips are fairly common and almost always a result of pilot error.

NORAD and the Secret Service confirmed a second airspace violation occurred last week when a different plane entered restricted airspace in California.

In June, President Biden and the first lady were whisked to a secure location in Rehoboth Beach, when a private plane inadvertently flew near the first couple's vacation home. Witnesses spotted two fighter jets responding to the aircraft. A brief investigation found the pilot was tuned to the wrong radio frequency.

The pilot said that despite this incident, his flying record is clear, and this is allegedly the one time he didn't check for restrictions before taking on.

He expects some sort of punishment, even predicting that his license could be pulled. He has yet to hear from the FAA.

Kris Van Cleave contributed reporting.

Bear G
5d ago

lmfao so you people giving grandpa here radio warning..and everything else it took an F 16..before he thought he was in trouble 😂 🤣 💀..next time poof goes the Cessna..

Billie j etie. Etie
5d ago

hey Kingman az where I was born and raised to bad he didn't hit the so called president id go visit him in jail a job worth doing

Diana Skirianos
5d ago

maybe because this clone Biden is president of Ukraine not the United States 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

