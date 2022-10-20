Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Rishi Sunak leads the race to become the U.K.'s next prime minister
For the third time in less than two months, the U.K. is about to get a new prime minister. In a surprise announcement, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled himself out of the running. Another Conservative candidate, Penny Mordaunt, also dropped out with just seconds to go before a party deadline.
NPR
News brief: U.K. prime minister's race, Weinstein trial, Haiti teeters on collapse
Boris Johnson drops out of the U.K. prime minister's race. Harvey Weinstein faces a sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. Despite chaos in Port-au-Prince, Haitians don't want outside intervention. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run for the office again, conceding that he...
NPR
How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall
Liz Truss tried to push through an aggressive tax cutting policy in her first days as UK Prime Minister. With inflation soaring and markets on edge, the timing could not have been worse. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Britain's Conservative Party is once again looking for a new prime minister and wants...
NPR
The race to replace Liz Truss
Well, that's the million-dollar question. Who will replace Truss? The Conservatives are scrambling to settle on a new leader by the end of next week. It is the second search for a new leader in less than four months. Boris Johnson resigned in July, clearing the way for Truss. And now that she is out, he is even being mentioned as a possible successor. As Willem Marx reports, Johnson is just one of three likely contenders.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes
LONDON (AP) — They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government. They are also bookends. Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced. Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by the public after her 70 years on the throne. Her reign had straddled two centuries, post-colonialism, Brexit and a pandemic.
NPR
A new U.K. leader could ease political chaos, but economic fixes will be harder
While a new prime minister in the U.K. could ease political instability, economic upheaval will be harder to calm. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' financial policy spooked the markets. And persistent inflation is hurting household budgets. For insight into what's next, we're joined now by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Good morning, Adam. Thanks for being on the program.
NPR
Liz Truss vs. lettuce
We've been talking about the chaos that's taken over the U.K. government in the days since Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. And now we want to focus on how the British are coping. ANDREW GILPIN: People are upset. People are angry. But the good thing about Britain is we like...
NPR
Britain's Productivity Problem
On Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after just 44 days. To some she was an economic naif, brought down by delusions of resurgent Thatcherism; to others she was a conservative clown, who had turned the United Kingdom into a laughing stock. The turmoil in the UK economy caused by her budget prompted European newspapers to mock Britain for leaving the European Union. American media outlets wondered if she could last until the end of the month. Britain's own newspapers compared the Prime Minister to a rotting head of lettuce — and then noted the lettuce outlived her. Italy's leading daily, Corriere Della Sera, ran with the headline "Panic in London: 'We have become the new Italy'."
NPR
Support for Ukraine becomes the focus of Italy's politics
Italy's far-right leader, Giorgia Meloni, was sworn in earlier today as the country's first woman prime minister. As the historic day approached, her right-wing coalition seemed close to fracturing after a recording surfaced of former prime minister and coalition member Silvio Berlusconi praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni was so angered that she threatened to break up the coalition if Berlusconi and other coalition allies didn't commit to supporting Ukraine. They apparently got on board. And on Friday, Meloni was asked by the country's president to form a new government. Less than 24 hours later, the new prime minister took the oath of office.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal duties are discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords question whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles
Questions over whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles have been raised in Parliament for the first time. Peers in the House of Lords asked if Harry and Andrew should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.
NPR
China's Xi Jinping embarks on his third, 5-year term as Communist Party boss
The Communist Party Congress wrapped up in China over the weekend and it was historic. Leader Xi Jinping emerged with virtually unchecked power as he embarks on his third five-year term as party boss and possibly beyond. Here to talk us through the outcomes of the Congress and what they mean, we're joined by NPR's John Ruwitch, who is on the line from Beijing. John, so explain how all this went down.
NPR
Who will succeed China's leader Xi Jinping?
It is official. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unrivaled. This past weekend at a Communist Party Congress in Beijing, Xi extended his rule into a third term, and he stacked party leadership with his allies. He also left the line of succession unclear. And as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, that may create problems down the road.
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. The West warns Russia over its accusations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. Top bankers and investors flock to a Saudi conference. Trump's family business goes on trial for tax evasion.
NPR
Boris Johnson Not Running, Second Weinstein Trial Begins, Haiti Teeters on Collapse
Boris Johnson won't run again and history could be in the making. Harvey Weinstein faces a second sexual assault trial. Despite chaos in Port-au-Prince, Haitians don't want another intervention.
NPR
The 7 men who control China
China's ruling Communist Party has chosen the next seven men to run the country for the next five years. Many of them are loyal to current leader Xi Jinping. Earlier today, a line of seven black-clad men stood on a stage in Beijing. They're the new Politburo Standing Committee, the most elite decision-making body of China's Communist Party and the men who will decide the country's path forward for the next five years. And all of them are allies of ruler Xi Jinping, who confirmed he will head the party for a third term. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
NPR
What the rhetoric used by Zelensky and Putin can tell us about the war in Ukraine
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Nina Jankowicz, an expert on information wars, about how Presidents Zelensky and Putin are talking about Ukraine, for both domestic and international audiences.
