ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

When the 2-minute drill goes wrong: Andy Dalton throws not one, but two pick-6s

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nvhw_0ih9XwR700

Andy Dalton had a weird first half on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback had a couple touchdowns, and also a pick into the end zone. Despite the interception, the Saints were tied 14-14 against the Arizona Cardinals with two minutes left before halftime. Then he had a historic two-minute drill. Not the good kind of history.

Dalton threw a pick-six that deflected off Marquez Callaway and returned for a touchdown by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson. Wilson flipped into the end zone and led to a camera shot that is practically fine art.

And that would have been a really weird half if it ended there. Two touchdowns, two interceptions. But the Saints still had time and another two-minute drill.

And Dalton threw another pick-six.

This one went to linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He returned it 56 yards for a score. That led to some folks digging into the history of Dalton throwing two pick-sixes in a two-minute drill, and it was the first of its kind in at least a long time according to CBS. It was also the first time in a few years that a quarterback had thrown back-to-back pick-sixes at any point of a game.

Here's Dalton's line for the first half: 9-of-15, 177 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 101.2 passer rating. It is really, really hard to throw three interceptions in a half and still have a passer rating above 100. The Cardinals led 28-14 at halftime due in large part to Dalton's three errors.

The Saints are going with Dalton because Jameis Winston is still working back from injuries. Dalton was considered a safer option because he won't turn it over as often as Winston. Dalton had a Winston-esque first half on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Aaron Rodgers thinks struggling Packers teammates 'shouldn't be playing' as much

Aaron Rodgers is blaming the Packers’ latest struggles on “mental errors,” and he thinks some of his teammates should be benched because of them. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday," just days after Green Bay's 23-21 loss to the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Commanders. The Packers have now lost three straight games, and are set for a battle with the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Raiders are finally flirting with their potential — right as the schedule provides an opportunity

Baby steps. Success isn’t always linear or immediately guaranteed just because a team has a handful of Pro Bowl and All-Pro level players. No team has displayed how true that is more than the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders. They have a quality quarterback, arguably the best wide receiver in the game, an edge rush that most teams would kill for, and a running back that’s capable of being a bell cow back. They sit at 2-4 because the NFL can just be weird like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role

The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Lions owner says she is still confident in team's leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team's 1-5 record and expressed confidence in the franchise's leadership. “We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship," Hamp said to reporters Wednesday while the team practiced. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t."
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Bears LB Roquan Smith fights tears, exits news conference after learning of Robert Quinn trade

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their trade for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn on Wednesday, but few were hit as hard as Quinn's teammate Roquan Smith. Smith had been speaking with reporters when he was told the veteran had been traded. After being asked for his opinion on Quinn's three-year tenure in Chicago, Smith struggled for words before requesting a moment to gather his thoughts.
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
116K+
Followers
133K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy