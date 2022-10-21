Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox Are Bringing Denim Dresses Back — Here’s Where We’re Shopping the Head-to-Toe Look
The iconic denim look worn by Britney Spears at the American Music Awards circa 2001 is back, with a twist. The head-to-toe denim style is now inspiring celebs like Bella Hadid to offer their take on the Canadian tuxedo, with mini, midi, and maxi denim dresses taking center stage. Recently, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox both donned their own versions of the denim dress, with a modern upgrade.
Mariah Carey and Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Twin with Matching Super-Sized Curls
Move over Gwyneth and Apple, Reese and Ava, because there's a new lookalike mother-daughter pairing that just arrived on the scene: Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon. On Saturday night, Mariah and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, aka "Roe Roe Diva," showed off their twinning style with coordinating outfits and super-sized curls. In a photo shared to Twitter, Mariah and Monroe both had their hair braided in cornrows in the front, and in the back, voluminous natural curls cascaded from behind. "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza," Mariah captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag #TheHairTails."
TikTok’s Favorite Tank Top Is Only $8 — and It’s So Flattering, I’m Buying It in Every Color
If you’re as obsessed with TikTok as I am, you've probably heard of Target’s shopper-loved tank top. Millions of users have posted rave reviews about A New Day’s Ribbed Tank Top, calling it comfortable, soft, and ultra-flattering. The style is particularly popular among masculine-presenting women and non-binary people for its full-coverage design and high-quality compression. I only own a few tanks and shorts (even though I live in Southern California) because they rarely fit well or feel good on my body. However, after seeing this top nonstop on my FYP, I decided to head to my local Target and see what all of the hype's about.
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a great time to start getting your gifts in order. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, top-rated beauty products are always a good idea. And thanks to Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, it just got a lot easier to find high-quality makeup, skincare, and haircare products for less.
One Detail on This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Makes It “Uniquely Beautiful” — and It’s on Sale for $37
It’s easy to fall into the trap of continuously buying similar-looking clothes. That could mean you have drawers full of crew-neck sweaters, racks of oversized blazers, or shelves full of mid-wash, straight-leg jeans. While those basics certainly come in handy, it’s nice to level up your fashion game every once in a while; this season, Amazon shoppers are particularly loving the asymmetrical detail on this just-launched sweater that gives the top a stylish edge.
Fall-Perfect Sweaters From Amazon’s Best-Selling Brands Are Discounted for Over 30% Off Right Now
This past weekend, I took a serious look through my sweater collection with the hopes of creating a pile of to keep and to donate. While the reason behind doing this wasn’t necessarily to make room for more, the act of slimming down my closet did make me think, “I deserve a treat in the form of a new sweater.” While I plan to invest in some more long-term knitwear this season (I’ve been eyeing Gigi Hadid’s cashmere collection since it dropped) I’m also interested in adding a few cheaper options to the mix and, luckily, Amazon has a number of its best-sellers on sale.
Kim Kardashian Broke Her Silence Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweets
Kim Kardashian is speaking out against her ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic comments. On Monday, the reality star condemned West's previous statements, as well as an uptick in hate crimes that Los Angeles saw over the weekend. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on Twitter. "I stand together...
