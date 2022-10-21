Read full article on original website
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares to host South Alabama
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back home after a 2 game road swing. Three different quarterbacks have played for the Red Wolves this season. James Blackman didn’t play at Louisiana, AJ Mayer and Jaxon Dailey saw action. I asked A-State head coach Butch Jones for a QB update.
Arkansas State head coach Tommy Raffo named to Ron Polk Ring of Honor
Arkansas State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo has been named to the 2023 class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor, the Mississippi State baseball program announced Tuesday. He, along with Mark Gillaspie and Ken Tatum will be enshrined March 25, as the trio will be celebrated during the Bulldogs’ conference series versus Vanderbilt (March 24-26, 2023).
Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 2nd at White Sand Bahamas Invitational
The Arkansas State women’s golf team turned in its fifth par or better round of the season to finish second at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational that concluded Sunday at the Ocean Course Golf Club. With a 4-under par 284, A-State moved up one spot to finish second among...
Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 21st, 2022. 2,819 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. We had a close ballot, Pocahontas (1,116) beats Wynne (1,064) by 52 votes, Marked Tree (385) was 3rd, Melbourne (254) 4th. Connor Baker goes end to end, cuts inside and outside, and he’ll scoot down the sideline for an 87 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Westside 41-7 to move to 7-1.
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
City looks to improve bike safety near Arkansas State University
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bicycles are a transportation mode for many and a hobby for cyclists across the Jonesboro area. Jonesboro city leaders been looking for ways to improve the quality of life for cyclists while adding value to the downtown area. Cate Street is the first of many locations...
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the nominees for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on October 21st, 2022. Nominee #1 is Melbourne. Trey Wren keeps it for the touchdown. The Bearkatz beat Newport 29-20 in our Game of the Week. Melbourne is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in 3A-2 play.
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
Major steps in progress for Jonesboro Sports Complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another step forward in the future of the Jonesboro Sports Complex. The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Steering Committee met Tuesday to discuss what architectural and engineering firm would be able to handle a project of this size. Making a choice might be harder than the steering...
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Oct. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Chilly mornings are back so be sure to grab the jacket as you head out the next few mornings. The wind has finally died down. Expect a lot of sunshine for the rest of...
Highland School District honors former circuit judge
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District this past weekend paid tribute to a vital member of the district and the community. Former Circuit Judge Kevin King died in 2009. On Friday night, the district presented King’s family with a plaque thanking the judge and his family for the...
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
Region 8 News cuts ribbon on new Hardy weather camera
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News cut the ribbon today on its new weather camera on Main Street in Hardy next to the Civic Center. FNBC Community Bankers and the City of Hardy make the new camera possible. Hardy Mayor Ernie Rose said he’s excited to see it used....
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road. According to a Jonesboro police officer, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. No word on whether anyone was injured. The crash shut down parts of...
Made in the shade: Schools receiving trees for playgrounds
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is throwing shade at some Northeast Arkansas schools. The department’s Forestry Division announced Monday it would celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Shade Trees on Playgrounds” (STOP) program by doubling the number of schools receiving shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guides.
Man charged with murder after woman found shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An arrest has been been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis over the weekend. Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock. Investigators say she was shot to death at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon...
Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
School finding ways to fund projects
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district with a need for upgrades is looking for a way through funding difficulties after a rejected millage increase. Amanda Lucy, Batesville High School band director, is one of the teachers who knows what her department needs. “We need more room for our students....
New bookstore opens in Greene County
Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bookstore in Paragould held its grand opening Friday. On Oct. 21 Weber’s Book House opened up shop next to Unraveled Yarn Boutique at 123 W. Court St. “We had a spectacular turnout,” said Weber’s Book House. “I am already needing to put in...
