Burke County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 24th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide

In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
CLOVER, SC
WXII 12

Wilkes County General Election Results 2022

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Wilkes County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
WILKES COUNTY, NC

