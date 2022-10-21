ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan State at Michigan

With both teams coming off their bye weeks, the Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) will clash under the lights at the Big House this Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ABC. Here are three matchups to keep an eye on ahead of the big...
ANN ARBOR, MI
footballscoop.com

Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan Reacts Survey: Will J.J. McCarthy eclipse the 300-yard mark against MSU?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Rivalry week is finally upon us. The Michigan Wolverines have had an additional week to...
The Spun

Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh on Inside Michigan Football: Games like Saturday’s against Michigan State are ‘the best part’

When it all comes down to it, these are the games that you play for. Saturday’s matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans is monumental. Even though the Wolverines are ranked and Michigan State is a sizable underdog, every one of these players has had this game circled on their calendar for quite some time. “It’s the best part.” Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football with Jon Jansen, “These rivalry games are the best part.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades to Michigan’s position groups heading into MSU weekend

Halfway through the season, we now have a good idea of what the Michigan Wolverines are. Without trying to sound trite, 7-0 is as good a start as can be expected, thanks in no small measure to two groups in particular. If all units can come together to form the championship mold head coach Jim Harbaugh has in mind, 12-0 is an attainable record. Michigan has the skill, tenacity, and gamesmanship to make it happen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali

Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 8

As expected, not much changed for the Michigan Wolverines in this week’s updated ESPN Football Power Index rankings. For every remaining game on the schedule, Michigan saw its odds of victory drop by some single-digit decimal point value. The fact that the Wolverines didn’t play a snap of football this week – coupled with Michigan being a massive favorite in every game other than The Game – shouldn’t concern Maize and Blue at all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whtc.com

Tennessee slips past U of M in the latest Top-25 Coaches Football Poll

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite having a bye week this past Saturday, the University Michigan dropped one spot to fourth in the Top-25 Coaches Football Poll. Tennessee moved ahead of the Wolverines in this week’s rankings to third. U of M sits at 7-and-0 on the season entering this Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Michigan State.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI

