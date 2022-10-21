Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan State at Michigan
With both teams coming off their bye weeks, the Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) will clash under the lights at the Big House this Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ABC. Here are three matchups to keep an eye on ahead of the big...
footballscoop.com
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach
Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
Maize n Brew
Michigan Reacts Survey: Will J.J. McCarthy eclipse the 300-yard mark against MSU?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Rivalry week is finally upon us. The Michigan Wolverines have had an additional week to...
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major threat eliminated in five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ recruitment
The Michigan Wolverines are in the middle of their two biggest recruiting weekends of the season and spent the bye week making stops across the country to visit their top targets. But the most important news impacting Michigan may have been another school landing a player not on the Wolverines’ board.
Maize n Brew
Jesse Minter preparing for fast tempo, 50/50 passes, trick plays ahead of MSU game
Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter wasn’t deeply ingrained in the Michigan-MSU rivalry upon entering the program; the closest connection he had to it before this year was through Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. What Minter does have, however, is hours upon hours of game film. And with...
Maize n Brew
‘It’s not just another game for us’: Mel Tucker discusses emphasis on Michigan game
The Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State. Hate week, big brother vs. little brother, the state championship, whatever you want to call it, this clash of in-state rivals is unlike any other game of the season. Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker discussed the upcoming matchup with the Wolverines during...
Free lunch on the line: Washtenaw prosecutor throws down Michigan-MSU rivalry game wager
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A free lunch for staff and a prosecutor’s pride is on the line when the University of Michigan football team faces off against Michigan State University in Ann Arbor. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in Ann Arbor took to Twitter Monday night, Oct. 24,...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh on Inside Michigan Football: Games like Saturday’s against Michigan State are ‘the best part’
When it all comes down to it, these are the games that you play for. Saturday’s matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans is monumental. Even though the Wolverines are ranked and Michigan State is a sizable underdog, every one of these players has had this game circled on their calendar for quite some time. “It’s the best part.” Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football with Jon Jansen, “These rivalry games are the best part.”
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades to Michigan’s position groups heading into MSU weekend
Halfway through the season, we now have a good idea of what the Michigan Wolverines are. Without trying to sound trite, 7-0 is as good a start as can be expected, thanks in no small measure to two groups in particular. If all units can come together to form the championship mold head coach Jim Harbaugh has in mind, 12-0 is an attainable record. Michigan has the skill, tenacity, and gamesmanship to make it happen.
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali
Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 8
As expected, not much changed for the Michigan Wolverines in this week’s updated ESPN Football Power Index rankings. For every remaining game on the schedule, Michigan saw its odds of victory drop by some single-digit decimal point value. The fact that the Wolverines didn’t play a snap of football this week – coupled with Michigan being a massive favorite in every game other than The Game – shouldn’t concern Maize and Blue at all.
Maize n Brew
Mazi Smith, Ryan Hayes talk significance of ‘state championship’ against MSU
For one week a year, battlelines are drawn between co-workers, friend groups and even families in the state of Michigan. From Marquette to Downriver, you’re expected to pick a side even if you don’t follow either team — hell, even if you don’t care about sports.
whtc.com
Tennessee slips past U of M in the latest Top-25 Coaches Football Poll
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite having a bye week this past Saturday, the University Michigan dropped one spot to fourth in the Top-25 Coaches Football Poll. Tennessee moved ahead of the Wolverines in this week’s rankings to third. U of M sits at 7-and-0 on the season entering this Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Michigan State.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best prep football first-round playoff matchups in Detroit area
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Prep football playoffs filled with good first-round games. It seems like it was yesterday that high...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Comments / 0