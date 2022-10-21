Read full article on original website
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
‘Montag’ Off Broadway Review: An Onstage Thriller About 2 Women in a State of Siege
Kate Tarker’s new thriller “Montag,” which opened Tuesday at Off Broadway’s Soho Rep, is one of those plays that opens in darkness — both literal and metaphorical — and only gradually reveals its narrative intentions. Rest assured, in the final few minutes of this...
Zuri Craig, ‘AGT’ Finalist Discovered by Tyler Perry, Dies at 44
The Craig Lewis Band earned a golden buzzer for their performance of Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" in 2015
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
Each episode tells a different horror story from a different filmmaker, to varying results
‘A Raisin in the Sun’ Off Broadway Review: Robert O’Hara Rethinks a Classic to Brilliant Effect
The director also delivers the best ensemble performing on the New York stage right now
Lionsgate Acquires Thomas Jane and John Malkovich Action-Thriller ‘One Ranger’
Lionsgate has picked up “One Ranger,” the action-thriller starring Thomas Jane and John Malkovich and will handle sales at AFM. Written and directed by Jesse V. Johnson (“The White Elephant,” “Avengement”), the film stars Jane as a highly skilled Texas Ranger hired by British Intelligence to hunt down a terrorist who plans to mount a major attack in London. Malkovich’s role is being kept under wraps. Dean S. Jagger (“Game of Thrones,” “See”) and Dominique Tipper (“Headhunters,” “The Expanse”) also star.
Michael Kopsa, ‘Gundam’ Voice Actor, Dies at 66
Actor who provided the English voice of Char Aznable also had recurring roles on "Stargate SG-1" and "Fringe"
‘Will & Grace’ Stars and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: ‘Funniest and Flirtiest Southern Gent’
Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes remembered “Will & Grace” guest star Leslie Jordan on Monday after learning of the Emmy-winning actor’s death at age 67. “Crushed to learn about the loss of Leslie Jordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his ‘Will & Grace’ episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” wrote McCormack.
Who Is Kang? A Guide to the MCU’s New Thanos
Jonathan Majors' character plays a major role in the next "Avengers" movie, but is first in "Ant-Man 3"
"Hocus Pocus" Actor Omri Katz Admitted That He Was Totally Stoned While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
DC Names James Gunn, Peter Safran to Head Warners’ Superhero Division
The duo will report to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ DP on Making Harry Styles Unattractive and That Controversy: ‘I Wish People Were Talking About the Movie More’
“Don’t Worry Darling” is certainly one of the most talked about movies of 2022, but in a parallel universe somewhere, the conversation is about the actual film instead of the controversy surrounding it. For cinematographer Matthew Libatique, the drama that engulfed Olivia Wilde’s second directorial effort was frustrating...
The Hierarchy Has Changed: What DC Studios Chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran Need to Get Done | Analysis
First the new bosses must "win over all the other filmmakers" working there, one insider says
"Black Adam" Is Finally Here, And Here's What DC Comics Fans Really Think About It So Far
Looks like there are some new superheroes in town.
Henry Cavill to Return as Superman in Future DC Movies
"A very small taste of whats to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," Cavill said
FX Orders ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series at Hulu, Sets ‘The Nevers’ Actress Viola Prettejohn as Star
The show is inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro's novel of the same name, which was adapted into a 2010 film written by Alex Garland, who will executive produce
FX Entertainment Ups Nick Grad, Gina Balian to Co-Presidents
The veterans move in following Eric Schrier's promotion to president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations
First Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Heralds Big Bad Kang’s Arrival
The movie will kick off Marvel's Phase 5 in February
