Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
Lionsgate Acquires Thomas Jane and John Malkovich Action-Thriller ‘One Ranger’

Lionsgate has picked up “One Ranger,” the action-thriller starring Thomas Jane and John Malkovich and will handle sales at AFM. Written and directed by Jesse V. Johnson (“The White Elephant,” “Avengement”), the film stars Jane as a highly skilled Texas Ranger hired by British Intelligence to hunt down a terrorist who plans to mount a major attack in London. Malkovich’s role is being kept under wraps. Dean S. Jagger (“Game of Thrones,” “See”) and Dominique Tipper (“Headhunters,” “The Expanse”) also star.
‘Will & Grace’ Stars and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: ‘Funniest and Flirtiest Southern Gent’

Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes remembered “Will & Grace” guest star Leslie Jordan on Monday after learning of the Emmy-winning actor’s death at age 67. “Crushed to learn about the loss of Leslie Jordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his ‘Will & Grace’ episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” wrote McCormack.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ DP on Making Harry Styles Unattractive and That Controversy: ‘I Wish People Were Talking About the Movie More’

“Don’t Worry Darling” is certainly one of the most talked about movies of 2022, but in a parallel universe somewhere, the conversation is about the actual film instead of the controversy surrounding it. For cinematographer Matthew Libatique, the drama that engulfed Olivia Wilde’s second directorial effort was frustrating...
