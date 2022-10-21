Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes remembered “Will & Grace” guest star Leslie Jordan on Monday after learning of the Emmy-winning actor’s death at age 67. “Crushed to learn about the loss of Leslie Jordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his ‘Will & Grace’ episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” wrote McCormack.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO