Saint Louis, MO

2023 Safety Marvin Burks Jr. sets commitment date

By Cameron Ohnysty
 5 days ago

On July 12th, 4-Star 2023 Safety prospect Marvin Burks Jr. included Texas A&M in his Final 5 list of schools, and as one of the top players out of Saint Louis, Missouri, Burks Jr. is currently ranked as the 35th Safety in the class, and the 10 ranked player in Missouri according to 247Sports . In the midst of his senior season at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Burks Jr. has already recorded 17 tackles, 13 solo tackles, and 1 interception on the year , where he has continued to play at both the strong safety position on defense and wide receiver on offense.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, Marvin Burks Jr. announced his commitment which is set for Friday, Oct. 21st, with an official time yet to be announced as of today.

Burks Jr.’s list has not changed since July, as Ole Miss, LSU , Missouri, Oklahoma , and Texas A&M round of the Final 5 schools, while the Ole Miss Rebels currently have the edge according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, yet we saw with David Hicks Jr.’s surprise commitment to the Aggies last week after being a heavy favorite to land with Oklahoma, weird things happen on commitment day, so do not count the maroon and white out by any means.

As a prospect , Marvin Burks Jr. displays eye-popping athleticism in coverage which is aided by his time as a wide receiver. he exhibits a solid combination of speed and strength in his downhill pursuit as a box defender, with great lateral ability and quickness once he sees his target while finishing his tackles at a high rate.

5 Things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

