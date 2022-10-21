Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Abierto Tampico Day 2 Predictions Including Marie Bouzkova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
All eight of the WTA Abierto Tampico Day 1 matches went as we expected. As such, the draw looks very promising as we head into Wednesday’s action. Another eight matches means we will once again have two sets of predictions, this being the first. Headlining the day’s play are the likes of Marie Bouzkova, Leylah Fernandez and Elise Mertens, all of whom are household names in the women’s game. Whether they continue to impress is exactly the question we’re going to answer here, so let’s get started.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Day 2 Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka
The 2022 edition of the Swiss Indoors tournament is underway with several big names in action in what promises to be an exciting Day 2. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all scheduled clashes for you. We have four matches in this article, and the rest of the day’s matches in a separate article.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Abierto Tampico Day 2 Predictions Including Elise Mertens vs Ashlyn Krueger
All eight seeds are still alive and well as move into Wednesday’s action in Tampico. Leading the charge are Elise Mertens and Leylah Fernandez, both of whom feature in this set of predictions. We have a second set of WTA Abierto Tampico day 2 predictions covering the other four matches taking place on Wednesday. So, be sure to look over that set once you’re done with these. With that in mind, let’s get into these four matches taking place on Wednesday in Tampico.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Vienna Day 1 Predictions Including Andrey Rublev vs Diego Schwartzman
The ATP Tour season might be coming to a close, but it’s far from actually getting there yet–and this week we see play in Vienna and Basel. The 2022 Erste Bank Open in Vienna has an extremely strong entry list, resulting in exciting matchups even in the opening round. One of them is Andrey Rublev taking on Diego Schwartzman. Who do you think will advance?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Day 3 Predictions Including Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Day 3 at the ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Open 2022 sees a mix of Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches scheduled. Top seeds are in action against tricky opponents which makes this day very intriguing. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all scheduled matches for you.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Day 2 Predictions Including Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin
Another ATP 500 and once again we’ve been graced with a draw full of huge first-round match-ups, at the Swiss Indoors Basel. We’ve tried to predict some of these enticing clashes on the second day in Basel including Mackenzie McDonald’s battle with Alex Molcan, Roberto Bautista Agut’s second meeting with Laslo Djere and the vet Andy Murray’s fight with heavy-hitter Roman Safiullin. We also look at the rest of the day’s matches in another article.
lastwordonsports.com
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Mattia Bellucci Goes Back-to-Back
Another exciting week of Challenger Tour action this time consisted of two events in Europe, two in South America, and one in Asia. Mattia Bellucci claimed back-to-back titles despite going from outdoor hard courts to playing under the roof. Kamil Majchrzak and Facundo Bagnis claimed very important trophies in regard to their Australian Open main draw spots. Juan Manuel Cerundolo is now 12-1 in his last 13 matches after triumphing in Coquimbo. Meanwhile, Alexander Ritschard claimed his maiden title in Hamburg. Read back on this week’s action:
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Vienna Day 3 Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov
Day 3 at the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna will have some of the biggest stars in the event enter the draw, including Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev, as well as a big second-round clash between Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Abierto Tampico Day 1 Predictions Including Leylah Fernandez vs Elizabeth Mandlik
A surprisingly deep draw in Tampico sees the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Elise Mertens headlining the group of players. Fernandez is in action on Tuesday along with several of the tournaments other seeds. Eight matches will be played in total and we covered four of those in our other set of WTA Abierto Tampico day 1 predictions. In this set we get stuck into the remaining four so let’s get started.
lastwordonsports.com
Stan Wawrinka Continues His Impressive Climb By Beating Casper Ruud
Three-time Grand Slam Champion and former world #3 Stan Wawrinka is looking to continue his recent strong form with a run in Basel. It is the 15th time the Swiss native has competed in the event, though, he is still looking for his first title. Although predicting Wawrinka to win...
lastwordonsports.com
Will Max Verstappen join F1 legends in breaking the all-time wins record?
With three Grands Prix remaining in 2022, will Max Verstappen set a new record for wins in a Formula 1 season? If so, he will join an elite band of men who’ve set the record in the past. After sealing his second Drivers’ Championship in Japan, Max Verstappen will...
lastwordonsports.com
Holger Rune: 3 Keys To His Win Over Stefanos Tsitsipas In Stockholm
Seventh seed Holger Rune of Denmark beat world #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday to win the second ATP title of his career. The Dane played an almost flawless match to triumph on the day, but what were the keys to his win over the top-seeded Tsitsipas?
lastwordonsports.com
Carlos Alcaraz: Three Keys To His Win Over Jack Draper at the Swiss Indoors
Top seed and world #1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Jack Draper of the Great Britain 3-6 6-2 7-5 in a pulsating first-round encounter at the ATP Swiss Indoors on Monday after a match lasting almost three hours. The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is gunning for his sixth title of the year, was given a stern test by his fellow young gun, but hung tough to win it in the third. But what were the keys to the match?
Comments / 0