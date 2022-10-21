ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nwpb.org

Hanford Site history and secrets inspire new multimedia exhibition

What started as a photography project about the Hanford Nuclear Site has evolved into an art exhibition with animation, videography and more. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. The covert nature of one of the United States’ most contaminated nuclear sites inspired Northwest artist Glennna Cole Allee to create a multimedia exhibition....
MATTAWA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food

PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vandals leave their mark in new concrete

WALLA WALLA – Police and Walla Walla city officials are working to find out who is vandalizing the new concrete being poured as part of the Poplar Street project in downtown Walla Walla. City staff said having to repair or replace the damaged concrete costs the contractor time and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van

The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge

Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

