Jaeden Luke experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the ninth episode of "The Voice." The singer-songwriter, born and raised in Bothell, had just lost his singing battle to fellow contestant Bodie, and was dropped by coach Blake Shelton from their "Voice" team. But then, rather than being eliminated from the show entirely, judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani used their steals to keep Luke on the show. After much deliberation, Luke ultimately picked Cabello to be his new coach.

