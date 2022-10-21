ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — So who could possibly have seen this coming two weeks ago?. When the Seahawks left New Orleans on Oct. 9, losers to a Saints team with a backup quarterback who had just played in London, the season looked dead in the water. Seattle had a defense that seemed impossible to fix and an offense without its leading rusher in Rashaad Penny.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks move into first place in NFC West with win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III turned to leave the podium following a feel-good meeting with the media Sunday, the saying on the back of his shirt became visible to all. “I put my strength into being afraid of limitations,” it read. Had...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hawks showed they could be legit, but there’s an asterisk

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The synopsis of Seattle’s Sunday comes down to two letters. The first is an “I” and the second is an “F.”. Playing their most successful opponent on the schedule to date, the Seahawks marched into SoFi Stadium and manhandled the Chargers 37-23 in an all-phases-of-the-game victory that will leave fans gleeful about a first-place team that suddenly looks like a legitimate postseason threat … IF DK Metcalf is OK.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy