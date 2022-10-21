INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The synopsis of Seattle’s Sunday comes down to two letters. The first is an “I” and the second is an “F.”. Playing their most successful opponent on the schedule to date, the Seahawks marched into SoFi Stadium and manhandled the Chargers 37-23 in an all-phases-of-the-game victory that will leave fans gleeful about a first-place team that suddenly looks like a legitimate postseason threat … IF DK Metcalf is OK.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO