Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering 4 questions after Week 7 win at Chargers
Another week, another win for your surprising Seattle Seahawks. And when is the last time anyone really said that?. A team saddled with expectations of their own making for the last decade now is thriving in a season without any of them. Can the Seahawks stay in first place? And...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — So who could possibly have seen this coming two weeks ago?. When the Seahawks left New Orleans on Oct. 9, losers to a Saints team with a backup quarterback who had just played in London, the season looked dead in the water. Seattle had a defense that seemed impossible to fix and an offense without its leading rusher in Rashaad Penny.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks move into first place in NFC West with win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III turned to leave the podium following a feel-good meeting with the media Sunday, the saying on the back of his shirt became visible to all. “I put my strength into being afraid of limitations,” it read. Had...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks-Chargers GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream game
Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2) 1:25 p.m. | SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif. TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass.
FILM ROOM: Madison senior QB Mac Lewis
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — After five straight wins, including a 21-16 win over Westfield on Friday, Jake Rohm sat down with Madison senior quarterback Mac Lewis on the newest edition of Film Room.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hawks showed they could be legit, but there’s an asterisk
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The synopsis of Seattle’s Sunday comes down to two letters. The first is an “I” and the second is an “F.”. Playing their most successful opponent on the schedule to date, the Seahawks marched into SoFi Stadium and manhandled the Chargers 37-23 in an all-phases-of-the-game victory that will leave fans gleeful about a first-place team that suddenly looks like a legitimate postseason threat … IF DK Metcalf is OK.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 power rankings: Huskies fail to gain ground despite first road win
Eight weeks down, four teams have the inside track for the two berths in the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon, USC, UCLA and Utah are the cream of the conference. They are 14-3 in league play, with the losses coming only to each other. Against everyone else, they are 11-0. Two...
